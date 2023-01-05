Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa on permanent transfer deal from Arsenal

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Jordan Nobbs on an 18-month deal from Arsenal, bringing an end to her 12-and-a-half year association with the Gunners.

The England midfielder, who has won 69 international caps, has an option in her contract to extend her stay with Aston Villa.

During her time at Arsenal, Nobbs won three WSL titles, four Women's FA Cup trophies and five Women's League Cups. Her contract was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Manager Carla Ward said: "This is a big signing for us and Jordan is one of the country's most decorated footballers.

"She's a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new team-mates will thrive off.

"We're delighted to secure her signature and we hope this move can help the football club as well as cement her place back in the international set-up."

Image: The midfielder has signed an 18-month deal with Carla Ward's Aston Villa

Nobbs joined Arsenal in August 2010 from Sunderland, and went on to cement herself as a club and WSL legend. However, she has struggled for game-time since head coach Jonas Eidevall's arrival in the summer of 2021 and will now look to secure her place in England's 2023 World Cup squad at Villa.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead paid tribute to her former team-mate on Twitter, saying: "That's my bestie, @JordanNobbs8 no one will ever be as great as you here, you've done so much for this club, this team and most of all me. I'm going to miss you like crazy but no doubt you'll smash it up at Villa. They are lucky to have you. Love you my Jordy."

In an official comment from Arsenal, sporting director Edu Gaspar said: "Jordan has been a wonderful servant to Arsenal Football Club.

"Over the past 12 years, she has written her name into the Arsenal history books and forged a deep connection with our loyal supporters. We would like to wish Jordan health, happiness and success on and off the pitch in the future - she is a member of the Arsenal family for life."

Image: Jordan Nobbs made over 250 appearances for Arsenal

Head of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Jordan has been an integral part of this football club for over a decade and her contribution and achievements are clear to see. She embodies what it means to be a Gunner and will go down as a true Arsenal legend.

"We wish her all the very best in this next chapter and look forward to welcoming her back here as our guest whenever she likes."

Analysis: Another big move ahead of World Cup | Villa transfer strategy rivalling top teams

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"We are only five days into the January transfer window and there have already been two huge transfers, both involving Lionesses.

"Bethany England joined Tottenham on Wednesday from Chelsea in what is thought to be a British-record move. Now, Arsenal and WSL legend Jordan Nobbs has made a surprise move to Aston Villa and there's a few threads to unpick.

"Firstly, Nobbs was not playing much under Jonas Eidevall. Arsenal are expected to strengthen this January, especially given the absence of injured duo Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. This would likely further have restricted Nobbs' already limited minutes.

Image: Jordan Nobbs has made 69 appearances for England

"We are also six months out from the World Cup. Sarina Wiegman is ruthless with her squad selections - only the best and most in-form players will be making it to Australia and New Zealand. Nobbs has to be visible to secure her place.

"At the age of 30, it could be her final chance at a World Cup title, having been part of the squad that finished third at the 2015 tournament - a moment that proved to be a catalyst for change in the women's game in England.

"Her recent history with tournament selection has been particularly heart-breaking. She was ruled out of the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022 through injury and was not selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 2023 edition represents England's best ever chance to win the tournament, and who wouldn't want to be involved in that?

"Then there is Aston Villa's recent transfer approach, which is proving to be inspired and rivalling those of the top four teams. Nobbs is another sensational acquisition and follows the arrival of fellow Lioness Rachel Daly in the summer, who has miraculously transformed from talented full-back into a potent forward.

"Carla Ward is cultivating a competitive and talented squad. It's another link between the two clubs too with Anna Patten in her second loan spell at Aston Villa from Arsenal.

"It would have been a tough decision for Nobbs to leave a club she has spent so long at, arriving at the club as a teenager. After over 250 appearances, 12 major titles and spearheading the success of Arsenal's women, she truly epitomises the term 'club legend'.

"She has also been at the epicentre as the women's game continues to grow in England. Now, she will continue to do the same at Aston Villa."

