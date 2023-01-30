Weston McKennie: Leeds sign Juventus and USA midfielder on loan until end of season

Leeds have completed the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie until the end of the season.

McKennie becomes the third signing made by Jesse Marsch's side in this January transfer window, after Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

The midfielder is capped 41 times by the United States and played against England at the World Cup group stages in Qatar in November.

Sky in Italy say there is an option for Leeds to make the deal permanent for an initial £30m in the summer, although this only becomes an obligation if certain criteria are met.

Speaking to Sky Sports after sealing his move to Leeds, McKennie said: "I'm definitely excited. The January window works quick. Around one week ago I didn't know if I was going anywhere and now I'm coming here.

"When I heard the interest, it is definitely exciting. There are people I know here, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch, I'm ready to get started.

"I've heard the support is amazing, the atmosphere too - that's an adrenaline rush for me to come out and see fans going crazy. It's like a 10-times energy boost. Elland Road is dope! The stadium is really nice. It's top level."

Asked what Leeds fans can expect from him, McKennie replied: "Hard work, non-stop 90 minutes back and forth, tackles, trash talk probably and everything - funny moments and serious moments.

"It's a dream come true, I've dreamed of playing in the Premier League for the longest time. To have the support system I have here, I'm ready."

Analysis: McKennie would suit Premier League

Sky Sports' European expert Andy Brassell:

"Juventus need to make money. They've had a big wage bill for a long time. Weston McKennie is a player who has done pretty well for them, but he's not an absolutely key player.

"He looks like a player who will do well in the Premier League. Then you look at the American connection and you can understand Leeds. It's not only them who were interested.

"He's got a great engine, he's proved he can score goals as well. He's been developing at Juventus. He is an interesting signing."

