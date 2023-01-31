Pedro Porro: Tottenham sign right-back from Sporting Lisbon on loan with £39m obligation to buy in summer

Tottenham have signed right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for £39m this summer.

Spurs have paid an initial loan fee of around £5m to sign the 23-year-old on Deadline Day.

The Spaniard joins Antonio Conte's side following weeks of protracted negotiations with Sporting to become Spurs' second signing of the January window after the loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.

More to follow...

Analysis: A major upgrade in a key position

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-2-1 system requires effective wing-backs and while Ivan Perisic has strengthened their left side, their right has been neglected. Until now.

Pedro Porro arrives at Spurs having emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in the position with Sporting Lisbon, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists in 67 Primeira Liga appearances since joining from Girona in 2019.

He helped the Portuguese side win a league and cup double in his first season at the club and that success allowed him to test himself against Champions League opposition, including Spurs this season, and Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City last term.

He embraced that challenge, proving his ability to excel at the highest level both in and out of possession, but it is his attacking threat which is key to his appeal to Conte and Spurs.

Image: Porro is far more productive than Emerson Royal offensively

So far this season, Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have managed only two goals and one assist between them in a combined total of 28 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian has been first choice for most of the campaign and a deeper look at the numbers shows even more starkly the contrast between his output and Porro's.

Porro has created seven times as many chances per 90 minutes than Emerson and his numbers for assists, crosses, shots and successful dribbles are considerably higher too. He represents a significant upgrade for Spurs in a crucial position.