Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? We crunch the numbers...

This article will be updated as deals are confirmed and processed.

Premier League clubs have splashed around £633.3m on 46 permanent signings for disclosed fees during the January transfer window so far - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure has doubled last winter's total and produced a £528m net spend after teams recouped around £105.3m on player sales.

Chelsea signed the most expensive recruit during the window so far, with Mykhailo Mudryk costing £88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk, while Anthony Gordon (£45m to Everton from Newcastle), Cody Gakpo (£45m to Liverpool from PSV), Georginio Rutter (£35.5m to Leeds from Hoffenheim) and Benoit Badiashile (£35m to Chelsea from Monaco) were also among the most pricey additions.

Image: New Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk

Spending

Chelsea blasted every rival away at east fivefold with their £216.5m spree on talent so far, including Mudryk, Badiashile, Noni Madueke (£29m), Malo Gusto (£26.3m), Andrey Santos (£18m), David Fofana (£10m) and Joao Felix (£9.7m loan fee) - with the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a new British record fee of £105.6m still to be confirmed.

Arsenal, Leeds, Newcastle and Liverpool were the next biggest spenders - all splashing around £50m, while Leicester led the chasing pack on £32.5m, followed by Bournemouth (£30.5m), Aston Villa (£28.1m), Southampton (£20.9m), ​​​​​​​Wolves (£16.6m), Nottingham Forest (£16m), West Ham (£15m) and Manchester City (£8m).

Image: Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton

Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Manchester United and Tottenham formed a band of seven frugal teams who refrained from spending a penny.

Selling

Everton top the table for funds received during the window after cashing in £45m from the sale of Gordon to Newcastle, while Brighton cashed in £27m from selling Leandro Trossard to Arsenal. Aston Villa (£15m) and West Ham (£3.3m) were the only other clubs to receive funds for disclosed fees.

Image: Leandro Trossard joined for Arsenal from Brighton

All remaining 16 teams failed to register a penny from selling players for disclosed fees.

Net spend

Here's where it matters: what was the net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea top the chart with their £216.5m net spend, followed by Arsenal (£47m), Leeds (£46.5m), Newcastle (£45.3m) and Liverpool (£45m).

Image: Cody Gakpo completed his move to Liverpool

A sizeable spending gap separates the leading five clubs, with Bournemouth in sixth on £30.5m, followed by Southampton (£20.9m) and Leicester (£17.5m).

Only two clubs recorded profit from their winter business, with Everton registering a league-topping £45m surplus and Brighton netting a £27m profit.

Total transfers

In terms of incomings, Chelsea drafted a league-high six permanent signings, while Wolves secured four, and Bournemouth and Southampton both made three permanent acquisitions.

In total, Premier League clubs only signed eight players on loan, with Manchester United and Brentford each securing two players on short-term deals. Everton were the only club not to sign a single player.

In terms of outgoings, Aston Villa and West Ham both offloaded a league-high four players on permanent deals, while Everton sanctioned three departures.

Brentford and West Ham each shipped out six players on loan, while Brighton (five), Crystal Palace, Leeds, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton (four each) trimmed their ranks with a raft of short-term departures.

All incomings

All outgoings