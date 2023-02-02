Andre Ayew: Nottingham Forest sign free agent Ghana forward on deal until the end of the season

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew - their 30th since the summer.

Ayew joins on a contract until the end of the season, and Sky Sports News understands the Ghana captain is included in Forest's squad list of 25 that was submitted to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon.

Ayew, who scored 35 goals in 84 appearances under Forest boss Steve Cooper at Swansea, was reportedly also interesting Everton on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and is delighted to reunite with Cooper.

"It's a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest," he said. "I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It's always been difficult whenever I've played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

"Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he's a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

"I know what I can bring to the team, I'm ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League."

Image: Andre Ayew has made 113 appearances for Ghana

In July 2021, Ayew joined Al Sadd and scored 15 goals in 21 league matches as they were crowned Qatar Stars League champions last season, eventually leaving having netted 22 times in 39 games.

Ayew has earned 113 international caps for Ghana and his participation in the 2022 World Cup made him the only Ghanaian player to feature at the nation's last three World Cups, scoring in their opening group stage fixture against Portugal.

Nottingham Forest's 30 signings this season

Permanent

Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin

Giulian Biancone, Troyes

Moussa Niakhate, Mainz

Omar Richards, Bayern Munich

Neco Williams, Liverpool

Wayne Hennessey, Burnley

Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense

Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield

Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

Orel Mangala, Stuttgart

Emmanuel Dennis, Watford

Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace

Remo Freuler, Atalanta

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves

Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax

Willy Boly, Wolves

Josh Bowler, Blackpool

Serge Aurier, Villarreal

Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo

Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras

Danilo, Palmeiras

Felipe, Atletico Madrid

Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle

Andre Ayew, unattached

Loan

Dean Henderson, Manchester United

Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid

Loic Bade, Rennes

Chris Wood, Newcastle

Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain