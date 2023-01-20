Chris Wood: Nottingham Forest complete loan deal for Newcastle striker with move set to become £15m transfer in summer

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Newcastle striker Chris Wood on an initial loan deal.

Wood will spend the rest of the season on loan at the City Ground, with the deal having a conditional obligation to become permanent until the summer of 2024.

Forest will pay £15m to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Wood said: "It's a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here.

"Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it's nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

"You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it's progressing in the right way. It's a project that's going in the right direction.

"It's a club looking up rather than anything else, it's going to take a lot of hard work, but it's a squad that's pulling together.

"I've been in this league a long time, so hopefully I'll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together."

After joining from Burnley for £25m a year ago, Wood played 39 times for Newcastle, scoring five goals.

Howe: We're hoping to replace him

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Chris Wood's exit:

"We're hopefully planning to replace him, certainly from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing because I think that would leave us dangerously short of players, but there's no guarantees.

"I don't think we'll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris, if that makes sense.

"We're not necessarily looking for that type of player in the market, but we'll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It's not long, but it's got to be the right player, that's always so important in any transfer deal we look to do.

"We would have targets we would pursue for sure and we'll see how we go. I think it's important not just to have one, we have a pool of players that we like."

