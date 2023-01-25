Arnaut Danjuma: Tottenham sign Villarreal forward on loan days after he nearly joined Everton

Tottenham have completed the loan signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma - just days after he nearly joined Everton.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Danjuma would join managerless Everton on Tuesday. The move was still expected to go through despite the sacking of Frank Lampard, who played a key role in the deal.

However, in a dramatic twist, the Netherlands international suddenly travelled to London to hold talks with Spurs, and the 25-year-old has now finalised his move to Antonio Conte's side.

Tottenham have the option to buy Danjuma once his initial loan finishes at the end of the season.

His arrival in north London will boost Conte's attacking options, with Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.

Spurs are boosted by the news that Danjuma will be able to play in the Champions League. They face AC Milan in the last 16, with the first of two legs taking place on February 14.

Danjuma had decided to join Everton despite there being more lucrative offers and interest elsewhere. He was aware of the challenge facing the club in the Premier League amid off-field chaos but wanted to test himself and take risks.

However, the timing of Lampard's sacking and the uncertainty of his replacement made Danjuma's decision to abandon the move to Goodison Park easier.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were also keen on signing Danjuma, who spent two years at the south-coast side between 2019 and 2021, after Villarreal granted him permission to speak to clubs which generated further interest.

'A massive disappointment for Everton'

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Just when you think Everton fans have suffered enough, this happens.

"Danjuma was expected at Finch Farm, he had agreed to join, and the medical had been completed over the weekend.

"He'd sought certain reassurances from the football club regarding the direction they were going in once it became apparent Frank Lampard was going to lose his job.

"It all seemed set for the loan deal from Villarreal to be announced but at the eleventh hour, Spurs came in and made an offer to take him on loan.

"This will be a massive disappointment for Everton. They thought they'd got their man. They'd been desperate to get in attacking options. Lampard had worked diligently on attempting to bring him to Everton."

Spurs remain in talks for Porro | Spence available for loan

Image: Tottenham remain in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro

Tottenham are also hopeful of concluding a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro before the deadline next Tuesday.

Further negotiations between the two clubs are taking place on Wednesday, with sources in Portugal claiming that Sporting may negotiate on the release clause.

Up until now, they've wanted Porro's €45m release clause paid in full. But the fact talks are ongoing suggests Sporting could be open to relaxing their demands. Tottenham have been reluctant to pay the full release clause up front.

Porro started on the bench for last night's League Cup semi-final win at Arouca and Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim admits he's unsure if he will play in Saturday's final.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are willing to let right wing-back Djed Spence leave the club on loan this month. Spurs signed Spence from Middlesbrough last summer in a deal worth up to £20m but he has only featured four times in the Premier League this season.

