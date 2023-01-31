Felipe: Nottingham Forest sign defender from Atletico Madrid to become their 27th signing since summer

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee to become the club's 27th signing since the summer.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian becomes Forest's fourth signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of Gustavo Scarpa, Danilo and Chris Wood.

Felipe told the club's official website: "It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.

"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."

Nottingham Forest's 27 signings this season

Permanent

Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin

Giulian Biancone, Troyes

Moussa Niakhate, Mainz

Omar Richards, Bayern Munich

Neco Williams, Liverpool

Wayne Hennessey, Burnley

Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense

Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield

Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

Orel Mangala, Stuttgart

Emmanuel Dennis, Watford

Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace

Remo Freuler, Atalanta

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves

Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax

Willy Boly, Wolves

Josh Bowler, Blackpool

Serge Aurier, Villarreal

Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo

Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras

Danilo, Palmeiras

Felipe, Atletico Madrid

Loan

Dean Henderson, Manchester United

Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid

Loic Bade, Rennes

Chris Wood, Newcastle