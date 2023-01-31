Felipe: Nottingham Forest sign defender from Atletico Madrid to become their 27th signing since summer

Felipe joins Nottingham Forest from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee; the Brazilian has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024; the 33-year-old becomes the club's 27th signing since the summer and their fourth of this January transfer window
Tuesday 31 January 2023 22:00, UK
Nottingham Forest have signed defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee to become the club's 27th signing since the summer.
The 33-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024.
The Brazilian becomes Forest's fourth signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of Gustavo Scarpa, Danilo and Chris Wood.
Felipe told the club's official website: "It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.
"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."
Permanent
Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin
Giulian Biancone, Troyes
Moussa Niakhate, Mainz
Omar Richards, Bayern Munich
Neco Williams, Liverpool
Wayne Hennessey, Burnley
Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense
Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield
Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield
Jesse Lingard, Manchester United
Orel Mangala, Stuttgart
Emmanuel Dennis, Watford
Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace
Remo Freuler, Atalanta
Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves
Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax
Willy Boly, Wolves
Josh Bowler, Blackpool
Serge Aurier, Villarreal
Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo
Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras
Danilo, Palmeiras
Felipe, Atletico Madrid
Loan
Dean Henderson, Manchester United
Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid
Loic Bade, Rennes
Chris Wood, Newcastle