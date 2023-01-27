 Skip to content

Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth complete signing of Bristol City striker for £10.5m transfer fee

Bournemouth have completed the £10.5m signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City; the Cherries beat off late competition from Crystal Palace for the Ghana international striker; Semenyo scored eight goals for Bristol City this season

Friday 27 January 2023 18:04, UK

Bournemouth&#39;s new signing Antoine Semenyo
Image: Bournemouth have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City

Bournemouth have completed the £10.5m transfer of striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City, beating off late competition from Crystal Palace.

The Cherries will pay a £9m fee plus £1.5m in add-ons for Semenyo, who has scored eight Championship goals for Bristol City this season.

The 23-year-old joins the Premier League side on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option of a further year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look at Semenyo's best goals and assists for Bristol City this season

The Ghana international made 125 appearances for the Robins, scoring 21 goals and registering 22 assists.

Semenyo featured at the World Cup in Qatar, playing against Portugal and Uruguay.

Trending

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's official website: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

Also See:

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Semenyo becomes the south coast club's third January signing after the arrivals of winger Dango Ouattara and goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer

Bring the blockbusters home this winter