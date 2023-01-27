Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth complete signing of Bristol City striker for £10.5m transfer fee

Bournemouth have completed the £10.5m transfer of striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City, beating off late competition from Crystal Palace.

The Cherries will pay a £9m fee plus £1.5m in add-ons for Semenyo, who has scored eight Championship goals for Bristol City this season.

The 23-year-old joins the Premier League side on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option of a further year.

The Ghana international made 125 appearances for the Robins, scoring 21 goals and registering 22 assists.

Semenyo featured at the World Cup in Qatar, playing against Portugal and Uruguay.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's official website: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

Semenyo becomes the south coast club's third January signing after the arrivals of winger Dango Ouattara and goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

