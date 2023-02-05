Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City to fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City will fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

TELEGRAPH

West Ham manager David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will command a British transfer record if he ever leaves the London Stadium.

France suffered an almighty scare before rallying to edge Italy in the Six Nations.

DAILY MIRROR

David de Gea is confident that new signing Marcel Sabitzer can fill in for Manchester United midfield general Casemiro during his three-game suspension.

Manchester United expect bids will be submitted next week to take over control of the club from the Glazers, according to reports.

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are no longer interested in a full sale of the club, it has been claimed.

Liverpool's painful mid-season form can be summed up by the fact that their top league scorer since the World Cup is Leicester City defender Wout Faes.

Gemany national team boss Hansi Flick was in attendance for Chelsea's 0-0 home draw against local rivals Fulham on Friday night as speculation over current Blues boss Graham Potter's future continues.

DAILY EXPRESS

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has reassured fans that contract discussions with Lionel Messi are ongoing, and the club still hope to tie him down to a new deal.

Manchester United would be willing to pay £107m to sign Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, according to reports.

Mason Mount has rejected Chelsea's offer of a new contract and is unhappy at the terms that were put on the table, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will lead an exodus of six big-name Manchester United players in a fire sale this summer.

Jesse Marsch admits he is concerned by the way in which Leeds seem to "find ways to lose matches".

Manchester City are to hand teenage starlet Rico Lewis a new bumper long-term deal with a 400 per cent pay rise.

THE SUN

Manchester United fan and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be among those bidding for the club this week, according to reports.

GUARDIAN

Great Britain ended an 84-year wait for a four-man bobsleigh world championship medal after Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett claimed silver in St Moritz, Switzerland.