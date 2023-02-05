Man Utd failed with a £100m offer for West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's papers...

THE SUN

Manchester City's Premier League rivals are demanding they are kicked out if found guilty of dodgy deals.

Manchester United reportedly saw a £100m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected last summer.

Southend United face the very real prospect of going out of business due to their perilous financial situation.

Image: West Ham's Declan Rice

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lee Westwood is due to face down the DP World Tour in a legal hearing in London this week that will effectively decide if the golfers that joined LIV Golf can be banned from the Ryder Cup.

Chelsea have hired the mental skills coach behind the All Blacks' rugby union team's "no-d---heads" policy to help create the one thing Todd Boehly's money can't buy: a winning culture.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Manchester City's recent charges from the Premier League, John Cross believes Pep Guardiola will stick to his word and leave the club if they're found guilty of the allegations.

THE TIMES

Harry Kane will need to continue his quest to become the Premier League's record goal scorer at Tottenham Hotspur as the club will not sell him to a rival this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

The Everton kit man was forced to make a trip to Sports Direct last week after new manager Sean Dyche realised the club did not have enough pairs of socks for training.

DAILY MAIL

The ECB are refusing to fly Adil Rashid back from England's one-day games in Bangladesh to attend the Yorkshire racism trial next month by making the extraordinary claim that it is too expensive.

The independent commission into Manchester City's alleged rule breaches will be chaired by an Arsenal member.

Image: Carlos Corberan has impressed as West Brom head coach

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore could be set for a surprise West Brom return if Carlos Corberan leaves for Leeds United following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

Fenway Sports Group are reportedly yet to receive any offers for Liverpool since they put the club up for sale three months ago.

Manuel Neuer's Bayern Munich career is more than likely over, according to reports in Germany.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future is under intensifying scrutiny after coach Graham Potter left him out the team's Champions League squad - and a move to Major League Soccer could be on the horizon.

THE ATHLETIC

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola is one of the names on Leeds United's radar as the Premier League club weigh up their next move after sacking Jesse Marsch.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed he attracted interest during the January transfer window due to his lack of playing time in recent weeks.

DAILY RECORD

Yosuke Ideguchi is set to seal his exit from Celtic back home to Japan imminently, according to reports in Asia.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou has been installed as one of the early favourites to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

Turkish side Konyaspor are lining up a shock move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos before their transfer window slams shut.