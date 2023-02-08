Tottenham striker Harry Kane won't be sold to Premier League rival - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's papers...

THE TIMES

Harry Kane will need to continue his quest to become the Premier League's record goalscorer at Tottenham Hotspur as the club will not sell him to a rival this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Martin Broughton, the businessman responsible for the Fenway Sports Group era at Anfield has questioned the £4 billion-plus asking prices for Liverpool and Manchester United - because they lack London postcodes.

Michael Vaughan has offered to pay to fly England's Adil Rashid home from the one-day internationals in Bangladesh to ensure he can give evidence in person at the Yorkshire racism case.

South African lawmakers have pledged to block a proposed £42.5m sponsorship deal between Tottenham Hotspur and the country's official tourism board.

Takeover offers for Manchester United are due to be tabled within the next 10 days, with the Glazer family still open to a potential deal that could be completed by April.

DAILY MAIL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol has the latest news on a possible bid from Qatari investors for Manchester United.

Discussions between Manchester United and the Qataris have already taken place as a group of investors from the oil-rich state launch their bid for the club. The Glazer family will probably struggle to attract their desired £6billion bid for United, according to those within the process. They believe between £4.1bn and £4.5bn is more realistic.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has appealed for patience in the club's pursuit of a new manager after Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola turned down their approach on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United have secured a major breakthrough in their plans to expand St James' Park after buying back the land directly behind the stadium.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to return to work on Thursday after arriving back in England following gallbladder surgery.

The Premier League's case against Manchester City could take up to four years before a verdict is reached, according to one of Britain's leading sports lawyers Nick De Marco KC.

The Football Association have launched an internal review into their disciplinary practices following the embarrassing John Yems racism affair.

DAILY EXPRESS

Twelve months on from suffering a frozen penis at the Winter Olympics, skier Remi Lindholm is a gold medal winner once again. Lindholm suffered the bizarre injury when competing at the Beijing Games last winter.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham could turn to Ben Foster as emergency goalkeeping cover after Hugo Lloris was ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Image: Hugo Lloris has been ruled out by an injury suffered in Sunday's win over Man City.

Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati with LaLiga demanding that the Catalan giants dramatically reduce their wage bill.

Gabriel Jesus has returned to Arsenal's London Colney training ground to ramp up his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Arsenal may have a clear run at Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer thanks to Barcelona turning their transfer focus elsewhere.

THE SUN

Man Utd's Qatari bidders are confident the club would be allowed in the Champions League. The group of investors say they are separate from PSG's Qatar owners QSI.

World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat reportedly offered to play for free in order to secure a move to Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard is reportedly on Leeds' shortlist to become the new manager after Jesse Marsch was sacked for a miserable run.

New Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has decided against keeping Arsenal legend and Frenchman, Thierry Henry, on as his assistant.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen has spoken on just how shocked he was upon joining the Hoops in January 2014 - claiming that there 'was only one option' after interest emerged from Parkhead.