Ben Chilwell transfer target for Man City plus Marc Guehi interest from Tottenham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's papers...

THE SUN

Ben Chilwell has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, according to reports.

Former Manchester United and France footballer Patrice Evra was today given a criminal conviction for posting homophobic abuse online.

Marcus Rashford has been fined after he admitted speeding in his £670k Mercedes and slapped with six points.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jimmy Jay Morgan from Southampton.

Manchester United are close to entering the next phase of a sale with several interested parties jostling to purchase the club.

Kaveh Solhekol breaks down exactly what went wrong with Hakim Ziyech's transfer that saw the winger's loan from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain collapse on transfer deadline day

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech held talks with Roma but a deal fell through during the January transfer window, reports suggest.

Erik ten Hag is considering ditching Wout Weghorst for their return league fixture against Leeds after another underwhelming performance from the on-loan Netherlands striker.

Chelsea have secured yet another signing, this time bringing in leading physio Fearghal Kerin to try and get to the bottom of a series of hamstring injuries within the squad.

THE TIMES

At least five serious bidders are preparing to do battle in the bid to buy Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepping up his interest by involving major investment banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

DAILY MAIL

A group of five serious bidders have emerged as the battle to buy Manchester United heads for the next stage.

Manchester City are considering introducing netting in the away section at the Etihad Stadium following numerous incidents at matches against rivals Liverpool - the latest of which left a 15-year-old girl 'scarred for life'.

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Kaveh Solhekol explains the latest with the potential sale of Manchester United with private investors linked to the Qatari royal family said to be interested in purchasing the club

Tottenham are interested in England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace brace themselves for a fight to keep another key player ahead of next season.

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel could face contempt of court charges after accusing a female employee of having a sexual relationship with the county's former physio.

MLS franchise LAFC fear they will be unable to convince Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make a short-term move to the United States.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has been selected to take charge of Saturday's Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal.

Lionel Messi has emerged as a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's mouth-watering Champions League clash with Bayern Munich next week because of a hamstring problem.

Ollie Pope has opened up on how changes in England's coaching regime and the arrival of Brendon McCullum as head coach have helped him fall back in love with batting again.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton have hired Lee Sargeson from Brighton and Hove Albion as manager of scouting operations.

Feyenoord have not had an approach from Leeds United over head coach Arne Slot - and are planning to knock back any move.

Real Valladolid has suspended 12 club members for abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a league fixture in December.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed Sergio Busquets wants to "live the American experience" when he eventually decides to leave the Nou Camp.

Leeds United's attempt to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next head coach is at a standstill despite a bid to secure a deal over the past 24 hours.

Tigres have announced the departure of head coach Diego Cocca ahead of anticipated confirmation that he will become the new Mexico manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will fight it out with private Qatari investors and US consortia for Manchester United, having secured two of Wall Street's biggest lenders to bankroll his deal.

Birmingham fans are fearing the worst amid a Football League investigation and the threat of relegation.

Coaching from the stands is to be allowed at Wimbledon for the first time this summer as the All England Club falls into line with the other three slams.

THE GUARDIAN

The former Wales attacker Jason Bowen is living with motor neurone disease, an online fundraiser for his treatment has revealed.

Ukraine's athletes have accused the International Olympic Committee of rewarding Vladimir Putin's aggression and being "on the wrong side of history".

DAILY STAR

Duncan Ferguson has claimed he was only sent to prison for assault because of a rival-supporting judge.

Former college students were in shock after realising Leeds United's caretaker boss Michael Skubala was their old teacher.

EVENING STANDARD

Martin Odegaard has revealed how Mikel Arteta persuaded him to join Arsenal over a Zoom call in 2021.

Owen Farrell has admitted his surprise at the strength of criticism around his midfield partnership with Marcus Smith.

DAILY MIRROR

Russia's Olympic ice dance icon Roman Kostomarov may now reportedly lose his hands after undergoing surgery to amputate his feet after contracting severe pneumonia.

Former England women's head coach Lisa Keightley is currently working as Paarl Royals' tactical performance coach and hopes other female coaches will also be given opportunities to work in men's cricket.

Prospective Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi insists he can lead the club back to the Premier League - and keep them there long-term - if his £90m takeover is ratified by the EFL.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea could be among the beneficiaries of a firesale at Inter Milan in the summer which might include Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez.

DAILY RECORD

The possible move of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic to Leeds has been resurrected.

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is convinced Ange Postecoglou would not leave Celtic for Leeds if approached by the Premier League club

Raith Rovers star Kieran Ngwenya is facing a club vs country battle ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has backed former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to take over at Leeds United.

Motherwell will face competition from a number of Scottish Premiership rivals and teams from England's Championship if Leeds United decide to release current Fir Park loanee Stuart McKinstry at the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gus MacPherson has branded Michael Beale's 'cow field' blast over the McDiarmid Park pitch 'unprofessional'.

VAR will be used for the first time in the Scottish Cup as Celtic take on Rangers.

Michael Beale is refusing to rule out a Rangers return for Steven Davis.