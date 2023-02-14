Arsenal are frontrunners to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice despite links to Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Declan Rice despite the midfielder's links to Chelsea.

A bid from Qatar Investment Authority to buy Manchester United in its entirety will come by the end of the week in time for the deadline set by the New York merchant bank selling the club.

Almost 3,000 Liverpool fans have signed up to a series of compensation claims against Uefa for the trauma they suffered during the Champions League final last year.

Chelsea are still trying to compete for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite the challenges of convincing the England midfielder to join.

THE TIMES

Erling Haaland was fit to train yesterday, handing Pep Guardiola and Manchester City a huge boost before their pivotal top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been told they could sign West Ham captain Declan Rice for a lower fee than Hammers boss David Moyes has suggested.

The Moldovan Football Federation have confirmed Thursday's Europa Conference League clash between Sheriff Tiraspol and Partizan Belgrade will be played behind closed doors due to national security concerns

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are expecting offers for Emiliano Martinez in the summer after the World Cup-winning goalkeeper's sparkling form... but they are under no pressure to sell with the Argentina No 1 under contract until 2027

Wales players are considering the prospect of unprecedented strike action ahead of next weekend's crunch clash with England as contractual chaos engulfs the country's national game.

Jesse Marsch is raring to become Southampton's new manager after Nathan Jones' dismissal - with the ex-Leeds boss having told the Saints hierarchy he is ready to take the job and guide them out of relegation

John Fury says Tommy Fury has completed 100 rounds of sparring, sent several opponents to hospital, broken one boxers jaw and KO'd heavyweights ahead of Jake Paul fight and insists retirement talk is not just for clout if he loses

Leeds are considering appointing an interim manager until end of season after Alfred Schreuder became latest candidate to be ruled out - with Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard available, but the Liverpool legend has his reservations.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has hinted Erik ten Hag could join the German club later in his career.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has told how Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers have been helping him to plot Fleetwood's FA Cup course into the history books as he cuts his teeth in his first job in management.

Dave King admits he's now weighing up what to do next with his Rangers shares after seeing plans to sell to Club 1872 collapse.