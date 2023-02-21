Man Utd teenager Alejandro Garnacho close to signing new contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national and international newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Alejandro Garnacho is edging nearer to signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United after a deal in principle was reportedly agreed between player and club.

Manchester City have poached Newcastle's first-team coaching analyst Mark Leyland after just 14 months at St James' Park in a significant blow to Eddie Howe's management team.

Javi Gracia has emerged as a contender to take over at Leeds United until the end of the season.

David Moyes is set to stay in charge for West Ham against Nottingham Forest this Saturday - but Rafa Benitez is on standby and wants the job.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has called for Deontay Wilder to fight him after the American declared he is now 'taking full control' of his career.

Chelsea's hopes of loaning Andrey Santos out to Brazilian club Palmeiras have stalled after they insisted on any deal for the player, who has been denied a UK work permit, should last until their season ends in November.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been told to "put his tin hat on" and fight through the boos, with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali having no plans to sack him ahead of this week's vital showdown with rivals Tottenham.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona, with Gavi suspended and Pedri's fitness a concern.

Lewis Hamilton's salary is dwarfed by Max Verstappen's but the Mercedes ace is still second-top earner as F1 stars' wages are revealed.

Thiago Silva's wife Belle liked a tweet describing Chelsea boss Graham Potter as a "deadbeat" manager who "doesn't know what he is doing".

Premier League clubs are being urged to each give up £20m per season to end what EFL chief Rick Parry calls the "catastrophic" cost of relegation.

Chelsea planned to let Christian Pulisic leave the club in January after signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but they were scuppered when he suffered a knee injury five days into the window.

Timo Werner has opened up on his disappointing spell at Chelsea, criticising former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and singling out the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku as the beginning of the end for him in the Premier League.

EFL chief Rick Parry has reiterated comments that the League is looking at offering a third promotion spot to the National League, something which has long been campaigned for in non-League circles.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will be used for "sportswashing" if it is sold into Qatari ownership, Amnesty International has warned.

THE ATHLETIC

Karim Adeyemi is a serious injury doubt for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League second-leg tie against Chelsea after tearing a muscle fibre in his side's Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin.

EVENING STANDARD

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel and would be willing to admit their mistake in sacking him in the first place.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and owner Joe Lewis are thought to be undecided over whether they want to listen to offers for the whole club, sell a minority stake or remain in complete control.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs fear the introduction of a government-appointed independent regulator could discourage future foreign investment and weaken the top flight's position in European football.

Wales rugby stars are set to down tools two days before their Six Nations clash with England on Saturday, with the likelihood that they will refuse to train on Thursday unless they receive further concessions at a meeting on Wednesday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Marcus Thuram - a target for multiple Premier League teams - will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

The LTA has been offered £415,000 ($500,000) from the WTA Tour if it lifts its ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's pre-Wimbledon grass-court events.

THE SCOTSMAN

Ricardo Rodriguez is a new contender to become the next Aberdeen manager with Alan Burrows set to begin work as chief executive of the Dons.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Brighton are reported to have sent a scout to watch Motherwell prospect Max Johnston in their Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts on Saturday. Johnston's contract is up in the summer and would only cost a buying club a limited amount of compensation.

DAILY RECORD

Lewis Ferguson has already attracted the attention of AC Milan and Juventus after a series of impressive displays in Serie A for Bologna.