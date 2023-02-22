Papers: Garnacho set to sign long-term Man Utd deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United having impressed Erik ten Hag this season.

Yorkshire have pleaded guilty to a charge of destroying or losing documents relating to racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

Image: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is closing in on a new contract

THE SUN

A buyout financier worth £290bn has offered funds to at least one bidder to support a potential takeover of Manchester United, according to reports.

Napoli have told Premier League suitors that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is "priceless".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been on Tyneside conducting a series of progress reports with senior members of the club's management team ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make an offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, but could face competition for his signature from Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund have reiterated their desire to keep Jude Bellingham at the club this summer and revealed they are yet to receive contact from any teams regarding a potential transfer.

Newcastle United will not hold an open-top bus parade if they fail to win the Carabao Cup, unlike in previous years when returning defeated from Wembley.

Image: Joao Cancelo has been speaking about his Deadline Day departure from Man City

Joao Cancelo has admitted he has a 'difficult personality' as he doubled down on his insistence his Deadline-Day departure from Manchester City was a mutual decision which came in a conversation with manager Pep Guardiola.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident star man Victor Osimhen will remain at the club this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is now training with the club's U21s and is unlikely to return to the senior set-up.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Graham Potter and his coaching staff have held crisis talks this week

Graham Potter and Chelsea coaching staff spoke on Tuesday to address how their season is unravelling.

DAILY MIRROR

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney will welcome Wrexham to the United States this summer and are set to play for the Welsh club in a $1m tournament.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United fans travelling back from London after Sunday's Carabao Cup final have been banned from drinking alcohol on evening train services from the capital.

LaLiga has announced it has filed three complaints after perpetrators responsible for racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze were identified.

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is in contention to face Liverpool despite sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend.

Sean Longstaff has credited head coach Eddie Howe with "saving my Newcastle career" ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

DAILY STAR

Olly Lee, the son of Newcastle United star Rob Lee has been forced into early retirement as the result of an arthritis condition.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren says he understands the frustrations of supporters as they fear heading into the Scottish Championship - although he has 'no plans' to make any immediate changes.