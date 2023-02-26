Brentford goalkeeper David Raya turns down two contract offers as Man Utd and Tottenham circle - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has turned down two contract offers as Manchester United and Tottenham circle.

Graham Potter has the worst record of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

A petition to sack Chelsea boss Graham Potter has received thousands of signatures after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest have sent scouts to monitor Norwich's young centre-half Andrew Omobamidele.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United bids may not be high enough to convince the Glazer family to sell.

DAILY MAIL

Inter Milan have decided to move away from the San Siro and build a stadium of their own, according to reports.

Harry Kane wore special custom-made boots against Chelsea on Sunday to honour breaking Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record at Tottenham.

Wayne Rooney believes the impact that Erik ten Hag has had on Manchester United could see his former club win the Premier League this season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked former Juventus team-mate Carlo Pinsoglio to join him at Al Nassr.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United could choose to award Cristiano Ronaldo a Carabao Cup winners' medal after their Wembley success.

Manchester United have won their first trophy since 2017 but will have earned just £100,000 in prize money for their endeavours.

Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners have told the club to 'aggressively' slash their wage budget amid speculation they are interested in buying Manchester United.