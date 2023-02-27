Chelsea are determined to give Graham Potter time to turn around club's fortunes - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are determined to give Graham Potter time to turn around the club's fortunes and do not want to make a decision on his future based on the next two games, at home to Leeds and Borussia Dortmund.

THE TIMES

FIFA will look into the UK government's proposals for an independent regulator amid concerns that the new body could breach rules on political interference.

Chelsea fear Thiago Silva will be unavailable for the crunch match with Borussia Dortmund next week which could have a huge bearing on Graham Potter's future.

French football is facing an overhaul with the president of the national federation and the head coach of the women's team both expected to resign this week.

THE SUN

Real Betis have suffered a huge blow ahead of their Europa League clash with Manchester United next month having lost their star man Nabil Fekir for the rest of the season.

DAILY MAIL

Graham Potter fears his training sessions at Chelsea are being undermined by having too many players to work with.

Graham Potter fears his training sessions at Chelsea are being undermined by having too many players to work with.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly has just 'four months left' to take up the option to extend his contract for an extra year.

Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool have been 'spoilt' with success over the past five years and that the disappointing nature of this term has come as a 'shock' to everyone.

Southampton have received reassurances they will have no supply issues after their kit manufacturer's UK distributor went into administration.

Erling Haaland has heaped praise on PSG star Kylian Mbappe - with the pair set to dominate world football in years to come.

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea this summer, but claims the Belgian striker wants to make his loan deal permanent.

Chelsea's wonderkid Andrey Santos is set to return on loan to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, after they were unable to get a work permit for him to play in England.

Erling Haaland is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with Nike but is still seeking a lucrative offer to stay with the manufacturing giants.

Raphinha reportedly injured himself by 'kicking a fridge in anger' during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

Brighton and Southampton are among the clubs following Hertha Berlin's highly-rated teenage midfielder Teoman Gunduz.

DAILY MIRROR

Graham Potter's troubles at Chelsea could lead to a homegrown exodus this summer - with Liverpool very keen on England star Mason Mount.

Kylian Mbappe has sent a heartfelt message to Jadon Sancho after Manchester United defeated Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah has not contemplated leaving Liverpool if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, his agent has declared.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea are not planning to sack head coach Graham Potter and will continue to give him time to turn results around.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski will miss Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against rivals Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring strain at the weekend.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A two-year feasibility study is set to confirm that the first female British and Irish Lions tour is able to go ahead.

Up to 12 Cardiff players are facing huge cuts to their salaries if they want to stay next season, with some told they can be offered only £30,000 to re-sign.

DAILY RECORD

Craig Levein could be in line for a sensational return to management at struggling Dundee United.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ron Gordon's family have confirmed they won't walk away from Hibs.

Southampton are tracking Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski.