Chelsea divided on future of head coach Graham Potter - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are divided on the future of manager Graham Potter as the under pressure coach enters a pivotal period that could define his future at the club.

Chelsea's owners do not see Romelu Lukaku as part of their ongoing project, despite the club's lack of success in front of goal.

Mark Clattenburg says Danny Simpson's claims that he refused to send off a Leicester player because he wanted them to win the Premier League are 'preposterous' and he is now considering legal action.

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich with confirmation that Neymar remains sidelined.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to match Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's promise to wipe the debt from Manchester United's accounts.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe enters bidding to buy Manchester United

THE SUN

Tottenham's board are fuming at the team's limp FA Cup exit on Wednesday.

Chelsea star Andrey Santos has been left 'in tears' after securing his first ever call-up to Brazil's national squad.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea's board fear it will be difficult to continue backing Graham Potter if the team lose to Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in the next two games.

Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter does not think that their next two matches against Leeds and Borussia Dortmund are make or break for his future.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to hold first meetings with Manchester United over the next fortnight regarding their respective bids to buy the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks with Haringey Council over obtaining a special licence to hold the additional sold-out Beyoncé concert for which the club have already cashed in on.

The Football Association will fight attempts to make it easier for Premier League clubs to sign even more foreign players to fill up their squads for fear that it will damage the England national team.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, Chelsea boss Graham Potter says their form is down to him and is very supportive of his squad who he believes are trying all their best to turn around their tough situation.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could be tempted to pursue Napoli defender Kim Min-jae to provide depth in central defence following his impressive start to life in the Serie A.

SCOTTISH SUN

Freddie Woodman insists his move to Preston has been everything he could have wished for - as Rangers track the former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen goalkeeper.

Hibs have posted net losses of £1.5m for the latest financial year, ahead of the club's AGM next week.

DAILY RECORD

Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing Spain youth international Iker Bravo.

James Sands is taking a hugely-improved mentality from Rangers back to New York City - with his boss only seeing the positives from tough European nights.

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expects Vicente Besuijen to return to Excelsior to see out his loan.