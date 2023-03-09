Harry Maguire is a shock £50m summer transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Harry Maguire is a shock £50m summer target for misfiring French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to smash their club record to sign Eduardo Camavinga.

Spurs face a battle to persuade Thomas Tuchel to be their new manager.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United have added Chelsea's Mason Mount to a list of attacking midfield targets including Jude Bellingham, who could prove too expensive if Erik ten Hag devotes the bulk of his summer budget to a move for Harry Kane.

DAILY MAIL

The ECB's deputy chairman Martin Darlow is to stand down from the board in May before the end of his term as the fall-out from the Yorkshire racism trial continues.

The FA are ready to donate almost £1m in gate receipts from Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final last season to Ukrainian charities in a move that will highlight the lack of progress in handing over the proceeds from Roman Abramovich's sale of the club to humanitarian causes.

Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the Champions League is likely to precipitate the departure of coach Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos.

Image: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea supporters have warned their chairman Todd Boehly that he risks causing 'irreversible toxicity' should he decide to ramp up ticket prices after a torrid season at Stamford Bridge.

Tommy Fury has claimed he won't continue to face influencers during his boxing career and insisted he is not motivated by money.

Leeds could be handed an unexpected boost before meeting white-hot Brighton on Saturday, with striker Rodrigo a possibility to play barely a month after undergoing ankle surgery.

THE TIMES

Players who took part in the World Cup in Qatar oppose playing another tournament in the winter, a survey carried out by the international players' union FIFPRO has found.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

This year's Women's Tour is in serious danger of being cancelled due to a £500k funding shortfall.

Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott, as they look to edge past Tottenham and West Ham in the battle to land the highly rated youngster.

Image: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will consider a list of alternative potential managerial targets to Mauricio Pochettino that will include Luis Enrique, who was sacked by Spain after the World Cup, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti.

THE DAILY RECORD

FC Luzern captain Ardon Jashari has reportedly told his agent he wants to be playing Champions League football next season amid links with Celtic.

A Rangers fan group has hit out at the "alarming scenes" outside Easter Road as the visiting support attempted to enter the stadium for the clash with Hibs.

THE SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL

Plans for a new 10-team Scottish Conference propose four Premiership B teams joining clubs from the Highland and Lowland Leagues from season 2024-25.