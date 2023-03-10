Joao Cancelo: Bayern Munich set to opt against signing Man City defender permanently - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich look set to opt against turning Joao Cancelo's loan into a permanent move after a disappointing start to his time in Germany.

The economy had a partial bounce back last month, helped by the restart of the Premier League post-World Cup.

DAILY MAIL

Jurgen Klopp is committed to replenishing Liverpool's midfield this summer and will not change his plans due to the progress of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Manchester United have reportedly paid a six-figure compensation fee to Doncaster Rovers after signing three of their academy players.

Inter Milan are interested in signing West Ham's out-of-favour striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to reports in Italy.

THE TIMES

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she has been "living under my own little rock" since January after deleting social media and messaging apps from her mobile phone.

Kyle Walker is set to play for Manchester City against Crystal Palace after having a heart-to-heart with Pep Guardiola.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Glazer family are now targeting a sale of Manchester United before the transfer window opens in June should they decide to cash in on the club, Telegraph Sport understands.

David Sullivan has no intention of selling West Ham United or sacking manager David Moyes.

THE ATHLETIC

Jamie Vardy's U.S. club Rochester New York FC ceases operations.

Head injury charities have called on IFAB to change the law of the game which requires medics to be invited onto the field by the referee.

Graham Potter believes January signing Mykhailo Mudryk has benefitted from his decision to leave him out of the Chelsea side.

DAILY EXPRESS

NFL legend J.J. Watt is in the United Kingdom to meet with Burnley club officials as the former defensive star could sensationally become a minority shareholder.

THE DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos has reportedly signed a pre-contract to leave Rangers for Sevilla - and Kenny Miller reckons it'd be a fine move.

Former Celtic star spotter Neil McGuinness is in the frame for the head of recruitment role at Southampton.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Angus Gunn has pledged his future to Scotland - and will be called up for this month's Euro double-header.