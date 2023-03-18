Edouard Mendy has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Edouard Mendy has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer as the revamp of Graham Potter's squad continues.

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has sealed a deal to take up a similar role with Dutch club Ajax in the summer.

Wolves are resigned to losing £50m-rated midfield star Ruben Neves this summer.

Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has poured cold water on suggestions the Liverpool forward would prefer a Spain move if he leaves Anfield.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are preparing a fresh summer swoop for Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

Roy Hodgson is ready to make a shock return to Crystal Palace to replace axed Patrick Vieira.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has been rushed to hospital after breaking a rib against Tottenham.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have been dealt a serious blow into any potential pursuit for Frenkie de Jong, after the midfielder pledged his allegiance to Barcelona.

Eder Militao is 'the best centre-back in the world' according to his Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti - but believes the Brazilian can improve.

Julian Nagelsmann has hit out at a 'mole in the dressing room' after Bayern Munich's tactical plans were published by German media.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

A summer departure from Manchester United appears to be on the cards for Anthony Martial.

SUNDAY RECORD

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says he takes as much pride in filling Hampden again as he does in reaching major tournaments.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell confronted SFA officials to get answers after a number of contentious refereeing decisions in the 3-1 loss to Celtic, it has been reported.