Chelsea plotting move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Everton will make an ambitious move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio if they beat the drop.

Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping an eye on former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz.

Several Tottenham players want Antonio Conte to be sacked "now" after being stunned at his weekend rant against them and the club's owners.

Nike and Puma are to stop making football boots from premium kangaroo leather after pressure from animal rights activists and a crackdown in the United States.

Ipswich are planning to make a move for Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop if they secure promotion to the Championship.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Chelsea want Victor Osimhen this summer

Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Napoli's red-hot striker Victor Osimhen in the summer and will include winger Christian Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal according to reports in Italy.

Steven Gerrard is set to be part of Channel 4's broadcast team for their coverage of the European Championship qualifiers.

Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy will not be linking up with Australia for two friendlies against Ecuador because of a lingering back problem.

Chelsea have been in talks with Premier League rivals Fulham over a four-year ground share while they redevelop Stamford Bridge.

A friendly match between England and Italy supporters has been targeted by hooligans in a chilling development ahead of this week's European Championship qualifier in Naples.

England fans have been left stranded after the FA's official travel partner cancelled their trip to Naples just days before Gareth Southgate's side face Italy in a repeat of the EURO 2020 final.

Tottenham and Antonio Conte have held crisis talks following a stunning verbal assault on his players with chairman Daniel Levy set to gauge opinion before deciding his head coach's future.

Tottenham and Antonio Conte have held crisis talks following a stunning verbal assault on his players with chairman Daniel Levy set to gauge opinion before deciding his head coach's future.

Franck Kessie came off the bench to score an injury time winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid and take a 12-point lead in LaLiga.

DAILY EXPRESS

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Liverpool could be set to rival each other for the signing of Ruben Neves in the summer.

Liverpool are expecting interest in some of their fringe players from Ajax in the summer with sporting director Julian Ward set to join the Dutch club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former referee Keith Hackett says Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic deserves a 10-game suspension for his shove on referee Chris Kavanagh on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Newcastle defender Jetro Willems was punched by a supporter as tensions boiled over when Gronignen hosted Heerenveen in the Dutch top-flight.

DAILY STAR

Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season.

DAILY RECORD

James Tavernier has called on Rangers to produce an awesome April as they look to make amends for February's Old Firm flop.

Dundee United are set to demand a "VAR summit" after being left furious by a controversial penalty call in their draw with St Mirren on Saturday. Motherwell and Kilmarnock were also critical of weekend decisions made with technological assistance.