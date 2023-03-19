Everton will make a move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio if they stay up - Paper Talk

Plus: Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping an eye on ex-Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz; Chelsea have been in talks with Fulham over a four-year ground share while they redevelop Stamford Bridge; Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season
Sunday 19 March 2023 23:00, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Everton will make an ambitious move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio if they beat the drop.
Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping an eye on former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz.
DAILY MIRROR
Former Newcastle defender Jetro Willems was punched by a supporter as tensions boiled over when Gronignen hosted Heerenveen in the Dutch top-flight.
DAILY MAIL
Chelsea have been in talks with Premier League rivals Fulham over a four-year ground share while they redevelop Stamford Bridge.
A friendly match between England and Italy supporters has been targeted by hooligans in a chilling development ahead of this week's European Championship qualifier in Naples.
England fans have been left stranded after the FA's official travel partner cancelled their trip to Naples just days before Gareth Southgate's side face Italy in a repeat of the EURO 2020 final.
Tottenham and Antonio Conte have held crisis talks following a stunning verbal assault on his players with chairman Daniel Levy set to gauge opinion before deciding his head coach's future.
Franck Kessie came off the bench to score an injury time winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid and take a 12-point lead in La Liga.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United and Liverpool could be set to rival each other for the signing of Ruben Neves in the summer.
DAILY STAR
Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season.
DAILY RECORD
James Tavernier has called on Rangers to produce an awesome April as they look to make amends for February's Old Firm flop