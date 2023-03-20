Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma this season.

Emiliano Martinez has revealed he wants to stay at Aston Villa for "many years to come".

West Ham are reportedly interested in replacing David Moyes with Reims boss Will Still.

DAILY MAIL

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has played down talks of winger Karou Mitoma leaving the club in the next transfer window.

Manchester City have reportedly moved quick to try and land upcoming Croatian 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic amid interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea are considering a move for Andreas Pereira as a possible replacement for Mason Mount, but could face competition from Atletico Madrid and PSG.

Real Madrid have opened talks with Eduardo Camavinga about extending his contract with the club, according to a new report, which suggests the inclusion of a mammoth release clause.

The son of Tottenham legend Justin Edinburgh has hit out at the group of Colchester fans who chanted 'vile and hurtful' songs about his late father during Leyton Orient's League Two clash on Saturday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner as uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's future goes on.

The Football Association have been urged to ban Aleksandar Mitrovic for a minimum of six matches and have been warned that a soft approach to the growing abuse of match officials will lead to a referee being murdered.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has continued his ruthless overhaul of the club's backroom staff by sacking head groundsman Jason Griffin after over 30 years of service.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been backed to follow in the footsteps of USA sporting greats Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Former USMNT striker Eric Wynalda has urged his country's football federation to do all they can to convince the Gunners loanee to play for them over England.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to agree Antonio Conte's departure from the club this week.

Newcastle United are looking into a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as manager Eddie Howe feels the Scotland international has the physical attributes to succeed in his system.

DAILY STAR

Mo Salah's agent has responded sternly to claims the forward wants to leave Liverpool this summer.

Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season.

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell defender Max Johnston is set to be offered a route to the English Premier League with Burnley.

Former Celtic hero Erik Sviatchenko looks set to swap Europe for North America - with the Danish defender closing in on a reported move to MLS outfit Houston Dynamo.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe is understood to be open to a permanent stay with French side Nice, where he is spending the season on loan.

SCOTTISH SUN

Andy Walker has hit out at the use of VAR by Scottish referees after seven contentious calls over the weekend.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has bagged a new job five months after being sacked by Aston Villa, having been snapped up by Channel 4 for the England's upcoming Euro qualifiers.