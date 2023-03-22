Real Madrid could beat Tottenham to appoint Mauricio Pochettino - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur risk missing out on Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, with the Argentine manager high up on Real Madrid's shortlist if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish club this summer.

Delle Alli's time with Besiktas reached a new low when his manager questioned the England midfielder's commitment after he missed training on Wednesday and was reportedly not answering his phone.

Gareth Southgate is excited to have another shot at leading England to glory - and hinted that winning next summer's Euros may see him extend his stay.

DAILY MAIL

Gianluca Scamacca is set to face England on Thursday night under a cloud of uncertainty as he changes agencies and considers his future with West Ham.

The battle for Manchester United descended into farce last night as the initial deadline for second bids passed. Representatives of the Qatar-based group and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe had both claimed that their offers had gone in before the 9pm cut-off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is set to break the all-time record of appearances with a national side after levelling Bader Al-Mutawa’s mark of 196 outings for Kuwait during last year's World Cup.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has said he is hopeful Chelsea will be able to sign Joao Felix this summer - and even suggested two players they might look to offload to help them in their pursuit.

THE SUN

Dani Alves' letter to his estranged wife has been revealed as he remains behind bars following allegations he raped a woman in a nightclub.

Jermain Defoe has questioned the point of pursuing a coaching career as a black player - after seeing numerous older pros of colour denied an opportunity to manage.

Liverpool's forgotten man Arthur Melo is set to leave the club without playing a single Premier League minute. That is despite him declaring it was a "dream" to join the Reds last summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol explains that an extension has been given to Qatari and INEOS bidders for Manchester United after the initial deadline passed.

THE INDEPENDENT

Declan Rice has said Graeme Souness' criticism of his game is "harsh" because he "doesn't watch West Ham every week", as the England midfielder insisted he generally takes pundit scrutiny on board to improve his game.

Roberto Mancini does not expect a call from Premier League investigators as the Italy boss says his time at Manchester City was "all above board".

Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski has voiced his respect for "important man" Antonio Conte despite the uncertainty over his club manager's future.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are reportedly interested in luring Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer as they hunt for Hugo Lloris' successor. And Erik ten Hag is on the search for a new stopper of his own amid uncertainty about David de Gea's Old Trafford future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football expert Julien Laurens reveals that Antoine Griezmann has considered retirement from international football after he lost out on the French captaincy to teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Randal Kolo Muani has seemingly opened the door to a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer with Manchester United among the clubs expressing an interest. Erik ten Hag is set to be in the market this summer for a marquee striker as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cesc Fabregas holds no grudges against Mesut Ozil after he announced his retirement from football. The former Arsenal captain has paid tribute to the German despite him blocking his return to the Gunners nine years ago.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dele Alli has not gone absent without leave at Besiktas as has been claimed by outspoken coach Senol Gunes but is in London after the Turkish club agreed to allow him to attend a doctor's appointment on Wednesday.

DAILY STAR

Premier League players are being urged to tone down their celebrations, in case their goal is cancelled by VAR.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have been running the rule over Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The Light Blues have scouted the central defender, who is currently on loan at Coventry City.

Celtic's fears over Ange Postecoglou's long-term future were easing as Brentford's Thomas Frank emerged as a frontrunner for the Tottenham job.

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged Kieran Tierney to jump at the chance of getting regular first-team football away from Arsenal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate asks England fans to respect the local culture ahead of their match against Italy in Naples.

Open Goal are set to end their partnership with Broomhill FC after just a year. The podcast and entertainment brand - fronted by former Celtic and Swindon Town star Si Ferry - entered into the revolutionary agreement with the Lowland League club last summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton have confirmed that Chelsea paid £21.5m in compensation for prising away head coach Graham Potter and his backroom team last September.

Arsenal are the worst offenders when it comes to abusing referees, with Mikel Arteta's side having been fined a whopping £185,000 this season for poor behaviour.

The identity of the secret lovechild Pele put in his will has been revealed, much to the shock of his family. Born after the Brazilian footie icon had a fling with her mother in the 1980s, Maria do Socorro Azevedo could now be entitled to a slice of his fortune.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leeds United legend and former Scotland star Willie Bell has died at the age of 85.