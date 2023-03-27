Chelsea face fire sale of players to raise cash to stay in line with Financial Fair Play - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

Bukayo Saka will become Arsenal's top earner when he signs a new five-year contract worth up to £300,000-a-week.

Manchester United are "already negotiating" a transfer for Ruben Neves as Barcelona pull out of the race for the Wolves star.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva admits he "maybe" would have liked to stay a little longer at Porto instead of moving to Molineux.

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly received a huge boost in their pursuit to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham will not rush into finding Antonio Conte's permanent successor - despite three candidates - Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann - being currently out of work.

Vitesse Arnhem, the Dutch club who become infamous for their influx of Chelsea loanees, are reportedly on the brink of collapse.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur made contact with Julian Nagelsmann's representative at the weekend after starting the process of finding a successor to Antonio Conte.

Chelsea face having to raise substantial amounts of cash by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial rules next year after reporting large losses for a second successive season.

Manchester City will conduct tests on Erling Haaland's groin injury this week to establish whether their top goalscorer will be available to play against Liverpool on Saturday.

West Ham United are open to buying the London Stadium after the venue's owner admitted that it would remain a burden on the capital's taxpayers even if a naming-rights deal was secured.

The Princess of Wales intends to continue with the tradition of presenting the Wimbledon singles trophies this year regardless of whether the champions are from Russia or Belarus.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham called time on Antonio Conte's tenure after believing the manager had lost the dressing room and would have little chance of guiding the club to another top-four finish following his furious evisceration of the players at Southampton.

DAILY MAIL

Erling Haaland has returned to Manchester City to continue rehabilitation on a groin injury picked up last week.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is seeking clarification on whether top target Julian Nagelsmann is open to replacing Antonio Conte as the club's new head coach.

Everton's charge for breaching Premier League spending rules could delay the completion of their new stadium with potential funding partners reluctant to commit until the matter has been resolved.

Bukayo Saka will earn close to £15m a season when he finally signs his new contract with Arsenal.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is edging closer to a move to Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's Roma future appears to still be up in the air after it emerged that the club's chief decision-makers are still yet to hold talks with the Portuguese coach.

Russia could be banned from team sports at next year's Paris Olympics under conditions being considered to allow athletes from the country to compete as 'neutrals' at the Games.

Anthony Joshua could fight Tyson Fury next if he beats Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

DAILY MIRROR

Major League Soccer clubs have come up with a novel way to afford bringing Lionel Messi to America: by every team contributing a portion of the Argentina legend's salary.

Sadio Mane is looking forward to teaming up with Thomas Tuchel as he looks to prove to Bayern Munich exactly why they bought him.

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that Gabriel Jesus vowed to win the Premier League for Arsenal on his first day at the Gunners.

Jack Grealish spends over £50 on his post match meal by ordering the same Chinese takeaway after every Manchester City home game.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have yet to open contract talks with James Milner despite Jurgen Klopp's eagerness to secure the player's services for another year.

Fulham have requested a personal hearing with the Football Association after Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic were handed multiple charges following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United.

Leeds United are hopeful that Willy Gnonto and Max Wober have avoided lengthy absences after carrying out assessments on the injuries suffered by them on international duty.

Manchester United defender Maria Thorisdottir has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2022-23 season and the 2023 Women's World Cup with a foot injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Daniel Levy will start work on finding Tottenham Hotspur's next permanent manager immediately with Julian Nagelsmann at the top of his list of targets, but the club's chairman faces more problems and the threat of further fan anger.

Tottenham are considering announcing a price rise to season tickets at a time when the faith of supporters is being tested again and many are being hit by the cost of living crisis.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is eager to seek a new challenge after just one year at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United winger Antony is nowhere close to the level of Bukayo Saka or Mohamed Salah as things stand, according to Chris Sutton.

SCOTTISH SUN

Barry Robson is on the verge of being named Aberdeen boss untll the summer.

Rangers star Fashion Sakala has blasted his own Zambia fans - accusing the national team's supporters of "vicious insults and endlessly booing" him.