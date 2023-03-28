Manchester United want Harry Kane and are plotting £80m move for Tottenham striker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Manchester United are preparing to make their move for Harry Kane - and bosses will not wait until the end of the season before opening negotiations with Tottenham in the hope of agreeing an £80m deal.

Marcus Rashford reportedly turned down a £400,000 a week deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are set for a battle with the Premier League over a potential breach of spending rules, with the club ready to cite Antonio Rudiger's departure for Real Madrid on a free transfer last season as one justification for their huge losses.

Manchester City are monitoring Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer.

Everton face the possibility of increased costs for their new stadium despite claiming to have agreed fixed-price contracts for the £550m project.

Heung-Min Son revealed he feels responsible for Antonio Conte's Tottenham exit, claiming that he could have contributed more to the Italian's ailing Spurs side.

England attacking coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will stop providing promotional content for betting firms after an interview he gave to a gambling company that is banned from operating in Ukraine emerged on Tuesday.

Dejan Kulusevski has urged his Tottenham team-mates to "move on" and "stand behind" their club's decision to part ways with former boss Antonio Conte.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to have increased input into Brighton's transfer plans after leading the club to the brink of European football this season.

EFL clubs are taking part in a major campaign to stop "horrendous" crowd violence shaming football again.

Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe could switch their international allegiances from England after holding positive talks with DR Congo.

Qatari authorities have opened criminal proceedings into the circumstances surrounding the death of a migrant worker who died while working on a World Cup training base in December.

Fears are growing at Morecambe that the relegation-threatened League One side will become the next English club to enter administration after players and staff were told their March wages would be late.

Borussia Dortmund have become the latest team to join 'The Soccer Tournament' (TST) in the US this summer, joining Wolves and Wrexham, as well as other teams from around the world.

Newcastle's takeover is under fresh scrutiny after the Premier League admitted for the first time that it is "completely aware" of court disclosures involving LIV Golf and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Christian Eriksen is ahead of schedule and could be back in action for Manchester United in just 10 days.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

Roma are considering options to replace Tammy Abraham, with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino top of their wishlist.

Chelsea have been slammed by Lyon for their "impatient" transfer strategy after Malo Gusto suffered an injury while back on loan in France.

Chelsea have yet to open talks with Mateo Kovacic despite his contract having just 16 months left to run.

Chelsea could offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in a summer clear out.

Luis Diaz returned to training on Tuesday to give Liverpool a timely boost in their push for Champions League qualification.

Bayern Munich are considering taking advantage of Mason Mount's contract stalemate at Chelsea and the club's financial problems by making a move for the England international this summer.

Brooks Koepka's coach Pete Cowen says LIV Golf players will struggle at the Masters.

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox is set to join Barry Robson's backroom staff at Aberdeen.

Michael Beale has hailed Allan McGregor's "outstanding service" for Rangers as he approaches 500 appearances for the club - and a potential new contract.