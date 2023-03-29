Man Utd stepping up efforts to tie Marcus Rashford down to new contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester United will step up efforts to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new long-term contract.

The takeover of London Irish by American investors could be concluded "in a matter of days".

The Olympic silver-medal winner Laura Muir and her GB team-mate Jemma Reekie have flown home from a training camp in South Africa after falling out with their long-term coach Andy Young.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League referees are being judged by a group of five former players and managers including Rob Green and Karen Carney - and have been told their accuracy on big decisions this season has improved.

Newcastle Falcons have denied suggestions they were considering voluntary relegation from the Premiership while London Irish have also hit out at a report that staff may not be paid this month.

THE SUN

Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend will leave her job at Bild after his shock dismissal as Bayern Munich manager, the publication confirmed.

Niko Kovac has turned down the chance to become Tottenham's new manager according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Luis Enrique has admitted he does not see himself managing in the Premier League in what could be a blow to Tottenham.

Dejan Kulusevski has insisted he and the rest of the Tottenham squad "stand by" the club's decision to part company with Antonio Conte, but has admitted he will miss working with the former Inter Milan coach.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister says Jude Bellingham already holds the key to next season's Premier League title.

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has hit back at Tim Sherwood for the second time in seven days after his early criticism.

DAILY MAIL

One of Tottenham's biggest supporters' groups called upon the club to put out a "clear statement of strategy" following news of managing director Fabio Paratici's football ban being extended worldwide.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has ruled himself out of the running for the Tottenham manager's job because of an issue with Daniel Levy, according to reports.

Real Madrid are understood to be big admirers of Chelsea's Reece James, according to reports in Spain.

Ruud Gullit has claimed Wout Weghorst is "not good enough" to play for either Manchester United or Netherlands.

Bolton have become the second club to demand compensation from Barcelona over the transfer of Marcos Alonso last summer, according to reports in Spain.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed he was blindsided by the shock sacking of Julian Nagelsmann and the appointment of his successor Thomas Tuchel.

DAILY RECORD

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Celtic's rising star Aidan Borland.