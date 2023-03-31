Lionel Messi urged to return to Barcelona home by Xavi - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona manager Xavi has urged Lionel Messi to "come home" after vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed the club were in contact over a potentially stunning return this summer.

Image: Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona this summer?

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players not to take success for granted and warned them Liverpool's demise could just as easily happen to them.

Erik ten Hag needs to rid of 10 Manchester United stars this summer including Jadon Sancho, according to former player Paul Parker.

THE SUN

Todd Boehly faces a multi-million pound 'divorce bill' this summer as he bids to offload a raft of Chelsea players.

Mikel Arteta has said he is "hopeful" William Saliba will be back before the end of the season - but did not guarantee his return.

DAILY MAIL

Steve Cooper is under growing pressure as Nottingham Forest boss with forthcoming fixtures against Wolves and Leeds potentially decisive for his future.

Image: Steve Cooper saw two defenders go off injured

Daniel Levy has no intention of ever selling to the two Manchester clubs again with the Tottenham chairman still regretting allowing Kyle Walker to join City back in 2017.

THE TIMES

Pep Guardiola will leave it up to Erling Haaland and Manchester City's doctors to decide whether it is worth risking the striker in today's crucial match against Liverpool.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs have discussed their fears that the new format for the FIFA Club World Cup, which expands to become a 32-team tournament in 2025, could become a "European Super League by the back door".

GUARDIAN

Image: Everton could face a points deduction this season because of financial irregularities according to reports.

Everton's ability to continue as a going concern would be plunged into doubt in the event of relegation from the Premier League, the club's latest set of accounts have revealed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson is set to miss Saturday's trip to St Johnstone after being involved in a horror car smash.