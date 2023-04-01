Julian Nagelsmann not interested in vacant Chelsea job - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Julian Nagelsmann is not interested in succeeding Graham Potter at Chelsea this season, according to reports in Germany.

Chelsea would have had to pay an estimated £50m after sacking Graham Potter, but have reached an agreement which avoids a world-record fee.

Chelsea have been accused of disrespecting their women's team by announcing their decision to sack Graham Potter during their win over Aston Villa Women.

Erling Haaland should be back for Manchester City to face Southampton on Saturday.

THE SUN

Chelsea are now on the hunt for their third manager under Todd Boehly with Mauricio Pochettino on a seven-man shortlist to replace the sacked Graham Potter.

Sunday marked the first time in eight years that two Premier League managers lost their jobs on the same day - and remarkably Brendan Rodgers was involved in both.

DAILY MAIL

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane are among the frontrunners to succeed Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Leicester would be interested to know the Potter's immediate plans following his sacking by Chelsea.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after just six months in charge in a move that stunned the club's players, many of whom first heard of it through the club's public statement on Sunday night.