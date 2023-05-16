Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo expected to leave Bayern Munich during transfer window as Thomas Tuchel rebuilds squad

Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo do not have long-term futures at Bayern Munich and are not expected to stay beyond this summer, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern have an option to buy Cancelo at the end of his loan spell from Manchester City but are not planning to pay in excess of £60m to sign the Portugal defender.

Mane is also likely to be made available for transfer in the summer after just one season with Bayern, in which he has so far scored 12 goals.

The Senegal forward has not been able to secure a regular starting place under new boss Thomas Tuchel and Sky in Germany's Florian Plettenberg believes a return to the Premier League is his most realistic option.

Mane has started only six of Bayern's 11 league games since his return from injury in February, scoring once, and in April was suspended for one game for a confrontation with team-mate Leroy Sane.

Speaking to Sky Sports shortly after the incident, Plettenberg said: "Right now, this is not the Sadio Mane from Liverpool. You can really see the injury from him, right before the World Cup in Qatar, has done something to him.

"He has not got the same speed, he's not very good at dribbling or tackling, his body language is very bad - he's not that same happy guy.

"That situation with Sane was a shock for the management, team-mates and my information is that he's seen critically inside from now because of his performances and that behaviour.

"A lot of players have distanced themselves from Mane - he's a candidate for sale in the summer, he has a high salary and Thomas Tuchel has no real plans to work with him next season."

Cancelo started 36 times for City in the Premier League last season, but after playing a restricted role at City this term joined Bayern on loan on Transfer Deadline Day in January.

During his time in Manchester, Cancelo won two league titles and was twice named in the Premier League Team of the Year.

After making the loan move the Portugal full-back said: "I've not had much game time in the past few weeks, which influenced my decision. There was speculation that my relationship with Pep was not the best, but fact is I wanted to play more.

"I really wanted to embark on this new adventure at such a club with such a big history. It's a dream for me. I'm very happy to be here and to show my footballing qualities."