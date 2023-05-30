Khadija Shaw signs new Man City contract to stay at Academy Stadium until summer of 2026

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The 26-year-old striker, who had one year remaining on her previous deal, is now contracted at the Academy Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Shaw enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23, scoring 31 goals in 30 games across all competitions, form which saw her named City's player of the season and CONCACAF's women's player of the year.

Shaw - who joined City from Bordeaux in 2021 - said: "I'm delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group. Everyone made me feel welcome from the first day I came here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Shaw's WSL goals from the 2022-23 season

"I enjoy the way we play and I'm at a stage now where I understand the way we play and I can only get better and grow. I think here at City is the perfect place for me.

"I put all my effort and time on the pitch and obviously for the position I play and the quality I have around me, I know I'm going to be in positions to score goals.

"I've always said Manchester feels like home away from home too. I enjoy coming into the City ground every day and training with the group, vibing with the girls and I also have family here, so Manchester has felt like home ever since I arrived.

"I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they've given me since I arrived. I'll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch."

Gareth Taylor, City's head coach, added: "Bunny's growth and development as a player over the past two years, but particularly this season, has been fantastic and we're thrilled to see her extend her contract with us.

Image: Shaw joined City from Bordeaux in 2021 (credit: Man City)

"She has thrived having had the opportunity of extended runs in the team throughout the current campaign and has shown on a regular basis what a talent she is and why we brought her to the club.

"She scored goals regularly in France and America prior to joining us and has now shown what she's capable of in England, which says a lot about her ability.

"She is still a young player who wants to improve and is hungry for success. We're only scratching the surface with her, which is a very exciting prospect as we aim to develop her even further over the next three years."

Despite her goals, Shaw was unable to help City to a trophy this season and they finished fourth in the WSL - their lowest placing in nine years.

Shaw will next be playing at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer with Jamaica.