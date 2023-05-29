Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard a summer target for PSG and Bayern Munich prepared to pay £95m for Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain interested in a shock move for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard with the Gunners reluctant to let their star player leave after a brilliant season in which he played a huge part in their title push.

Jude Bellingham is set to miss England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with fears growing that the Borussia Dortmund star needs to have knee surgery.

Everton are stepping up their interest in quicksilver striker El Bilal Toure following his return to Almeria's line-up on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid's plans before taking a decision on moving to Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to have talks with Romelu Lukaku about keeping him at Chelsea next season.

Chelsea prospect Lewis Hall is being monitored by Crystal Palace.

Manchester United midfielder Fred is attracting interest from Fulham.

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is the latest wide player to fall under the gaze of Newcastle United, who have also held discussions over the merits of Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs.

Brighton are in talks to sign Livingston's American goalkeeper Brian Schwake after he trained with them last week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

London Irish are set to be suspended from the Rugby Football Union this Wednesday after the club has fallen into financial difficulties this season.

Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Mason Mount to join Manchester United as part of a summer overhaul being demanded by the manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mason Mount took time to walk around an empty Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's final game of the season - was he saying goodbye to the Bridge?

THE SUN

Southampton are hoping to land up to £40m for captain James Ward-Prowse this summer despite their relegation, with West Ham leading the chase.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich are prepared to pay a staggering package worth £95m to land Declan Rice from West Ham.

James Maddison will lead a 10-player Leicester exodus this summer with a queue of Premier League clubs - including Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal - ready to snap him up.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Naismith is edging closer to being appointed permanent Hearts boss.

Carl Starfelt insists the treble is too important to Celtic to risk taking Inverness Caledonian Thistle lightly.