Everton line up Wout Weghorst signing at end of Man Utd loan - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Everton are lining up a transfer bid for Wout Weghorst, who joined Manchester United on loan in January from Burnley.

Sam Allardyce was keen to carry on at Leeds as general manager or director of football, despite failing to keen the club up.

Thierry Henry could join PSG as the club's assistant manager, with former Bayern Munich manager Julien Nagelsmann taking the manager role.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham have earmarked Brentford's David Raya as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris, who indicated recently that he could leave the London club.

Image: Brentford have put a £40m price tag on David Raya this summer

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are closing in on deals for Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim and Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, casting further doubt on the future of David De Gea.

Erik Ten Hag's side will need to pay £43m to land Danish international Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Atlanata striker has been dubbed the 'next Haaland' after a breakout season in Serie A.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham have edged closer to appointing Ange Postecoglou and a deal will be finalised in the coming days.

DAILY RECORD

Viktor Gyokeres is on on the radar of Rangers boss Michael Beale - but the club could be priced out of any potential deal.