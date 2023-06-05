Tottenham seek cut-price £20m deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN



Tottenham only want to pay £20m for Spain international David Raya but Brentford value the goalkeeper at £40m.

Ruben Neves is close to sealing a move to Barcelona but the Spanish champions' manager, Xavi, does not want the Wolves midfielder.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appeared to wave goodbye to Lazio fans during his last appearance of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Mirror's John Cross and the Mail on Sunday's Rob Draper agree that Alexis Mac Allister's imminent move to Liverpool is a big coup for the Anfield side

DAILY MAIL

Former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Mellis has revealed that he is now homeless after hanging up his boots last year due to injury.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made an approach for Wilfried Zaha, whose contract at Crystal Palace is up at the end of June.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have emerged on the list of centre forward options for Manchester United, who have been told by Spurs that Harry Kane is not for sale.

Manchester United are also expected to open talks over an improved deal for Lisandro Martinez in July.

After failing to sign Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Brighton's £80m-rated Moises Caicedo.

Nottingham Forest are targeting Leeds United's American midfielder Tyler Adams.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster Liverpool's midfield and Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Southampton Romeo Lavia are three options being considered.

Sunderland have been told they will need to raise their offer for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Lionel Messi will make a decision on his future in the coming hours after his father met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday.

Chelsea have told Kai Havertz that he must either extend his existing deal at Stamford Bridge or they will look to move him on.

Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises are inching closer to a takeover agreement after productive talks on Monday.

Conor Coady has emerged as a target for Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have no desire to sell Fabio Carvalho despite renewed interest from RB Leipzig.

DAILY MIRROR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth has the latest news on the future of Harry Kane following reports of interest from Real Madrid in the Tottenham striker

Ange Postecoglou will pen a three-year deal with Tottenham, and will attempt to sign James Maddison from Leicester and Wolves defender Max Kilman.

West Ham, Burnley, Everton, West Brom and Sunderland are all pursuing loan or permanent deals for Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Romelu Lukaku believes football's top players could mobilise to fight racism themselves with too many still unprotected by the authorities.

Manchester United will need to overcome work permit rules if they are to bring talented Chicago Fire playmaker Brian Gutierrez to the club.

SKY GERMANY

Manchester United are eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

THE ATHLETIC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Martin Brundle catches up with Neymar, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more ahead of the Spanish GP

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Youri Tielemans, one of several out-of-contract players leaving Leicester City.

Nacho is set to sign a one-year deal with Real Madrid and be appointed the club's new captain.



DAILY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Gordon Duncan reports that Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a return to Celtic Park should Ange Postecoglou move to Tottenham.

Senior players at Real Madrid believe Harry Kane is the best candidate to replace Karim Benzema, with the Spaniards also interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Tottenham are believed to be willing to let as many as seven first-team players go, led by captain Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic, in what could be a big summer of change.

Dean Smith and Enzo Maresca are under consideration as Leicester assess their manager options.

Newcastle United have suffered an early setback in the summer recruitment drive after they were informed that England international Kalvin Phillips intends to stay at Manchester City despite a disappointing first season.

Colin Graves' 21-year era as Yorkshire's major financial backer has ended in a bitter fallout with the club's current regime.

Deborah Griffin is set to make history in 2025 and become the RFU's first female president.



DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are hopeful of signing Romeo Lavia after he spoke with Eden Hazard about life at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has told Harry Kane that he cannot turn down the opportunity to play for the Spanish club if they come calling between now and the start of next season.

Newcastle United could offer a transfer fee of 'over £50m' to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of talented attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

THE GUARDIAN

Karim Benzema has signed documents to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad after confirming his departure from Real Madrid.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed his concerns over the sale of the club and how it impacts his transfer funds.

Wrexham star Jacob Mendy has received his first international call-up for Gambia after helping them to the Football League with promotion.

THE TIMES

Manchester City's pursuit of the Treble is set to break the record for a Premier League club's annual revenue, with a big payday in store even if they do not triumph in Saturday's Champions League final.

Allan Saint-Maximin has cast doubt over his future at Newcastle United after posting an emotional statement on social media.

Andy Flower, England's former head coach who led them to three Ashes series victories, has joined Australia's backroom staff as coaching consultant for this summer's series.

DAILY RECORD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge explains why Tottenham have opted to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach

Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested his fellow countryman Kjetil Knutsen should replace Ange Postecoglou.

Brendan Rodgers would have to be persuaded into making a major lifestyle U-turn if Celtic are to lure him into a sensational return to the club as Ange Postecoglou's replacement. And that could open the door for Manchester City No.2 Enzo Maresca to take the Parkhead job.

Cremonese have told Rangers they want more than the £6.5m they paid to land Cyriel Dessers.

American youth international Brian Gutierrez is reportedly being eyed by Rangers and Manchester United - but a work permit could complicate a move to the UK.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is expected to take time away from football before planning his next move, putting a potential return to Parkhead in jeopardy.

Jack Butland has completed the formalities of a significant contract to become Michael Beale's third summer signing at Rangers, according to reports.

Ross McCrorie will undergo a medical with Bristol City on Tuesday ahead of his £2m switch from Aberdeen.

Celtic are set to bank a £5m cheque from Spurs for boss Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic chiefs will fight to keep John Kennedy from the clutches of next Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.