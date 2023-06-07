Min-Jae Kim: Newcastle to rival Man Utd for Napoli defender - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle United could deny Manchester United one of their chief summer transfer targets as they plot entering the race to sign Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim.

Manchester United are close to a deal to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to reports in France.

West Ham fans were left fuming with the amount of empty seats in the Fiorentina end at the Europa Conference League final in Prague, given tens of thousands of their own supporters were unable to buy tickets.

Aaron Ramsey could leave Nice this summer just weeks after a one-year extension to his contract was announced.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sheikh Jassim could walk away from the process of buying Manchester United this week with his patience wearing thin despite making a fifth multi-billion offer only days ago.

Exploratory talks have taken place between the RFU and their Irish counterparts in relation to London Irish with the possibility of a phoenix club used to establish young Irish talent potentially to be taken further.

DAILY MIRROR

Birmingham City are waiting on a windfall in excess of £10m from the deal which will take Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Franck Kessie's agent has poured cold water on reports that the midfielder has been made available for transfer by cash-strapped Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are ready to make a significant move to bolster their backroom staff, with Sevilla's Monchi now the chief target to take up a senior role in their recruitment team.

Both Inter and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who appears set to leave the London club this summer after impressing on loan with Reims.

N'Golo Kante has completed a medical in London ahead of his expected move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Image: N'Golo Kante has been at Chelsea since joining from Leicester in 2016

Sadio Mane is the No 1 player on Thomas Tuchel's list of unwanted Bayern Munich stars, with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also likely to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping an eye on emerging MLS talent Brian Gutierrez, who currently plays in midfield for Chicago Fire.

Broadcasters have dealt Premiership Rugby another blow by demanding a multi-million-pound rebate after confirmation the league will shrink to 10 teams next season.

Michael Vaughan is set for another battle with the ECB as he seeks to recover almost £500,000 he spent in clearing his name of allegations of racism.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham can expect a huge fine after missiles rained down on Fiorentina players during the Europa Conference League final in Prague and forced Cristiano Biraghi to have lengthy treatment for a cut on the back of his head.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Mason Greenwood will be informed of Manchester United's decision on his future with the club in the next few weeks.

THE TIMES

Andy Murray expects Saudi Arabia to start a move into tennis but says he has no intention of playing in the country.

Snooker's match-fixing scandal could lead to criminal proceedings, with the sport's governing body having passed on its findings to authorities in the UK and China.

DAILY RECORD

Cremonese are playing hardball with Rangers over a deal to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.