Steven Gerrard set to take over as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to be appointed as the new manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Crystal Palace are hoping a price tag of around £50m on winger Michael Olise will act as suitable deterrent for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo wants to have another crack at the Premier League following his inauspicious stay with Liverpool.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Declan Rice and are expected to pay more than £100m for the midfielder if certain add-ons are achieved.

Wilfried Zaha looks set to reject an offer worth a staggering £30m a year to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, but Luka Modric is considering a move to the Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after more than a decade at Real Madrid.

Aston Villa have agreed terms with Monchi to become their sporting director after confirming the departure of the chief executive Christian Purslow.

Three members of Everton's board left their roles on Monday and the chairman, Bill Kenwright, is expected to go in the next 48 hours in developments which signal the arrival of fresh investment.

Sweden's players had to "show their genitalia for the doctor" at the 2011 Women's World Cup to prove they were women, the team's centre-back Nilla Fischer has revealed.

THE SUN

Arsenal star William Saliba had "some issues" with manager Mikel Arteta during his loan stint at Marseille.

Leeds defender Robin Koch is banned from playing in the Championship next season, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio has brought discussions over a new deal at Sporting to a halt, according to reports, in a move that could save the Reds millions of pounds in transfer fees this summer.

Manchester United were interested in poaching William Saliba from Arsenal before the Frenchman agreed a new contract with the Gunners over the weekend.

Manchester United could yet release David de Gea when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Manchester United have condemned Brandon Williams' social media behaviour after Manchester City lifted the Champions League last Saturday.

Romeo Beckham is set to turn down the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami by continuing his progress with Brentford.

DAILY STAR

Mason Greenwood is reportedly delighted with some of his Manchester United team-mates and manager being open to his return.

Lionel Messi was stopped at Beijing airport after using his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian one.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are preparing to make a bid for German international midfielder Felix Nmecha as they look to start their summer recruitment.

Chelsea will step up plans for their goalkeeping position, with Inter's Andre Onana and AC Milan's Mike Maignan the club's top targets.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is ready to play for Ukraine in this summer's European Under-21 Championship in a bid to recapture his best form in time for next season.

EVENING STANDARD

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has admitted that a move to Manchester United would be "huge".

Martin Zubimendi has made clear he has no interest in joining Barcelona ahead of another summer of transfer speculation around the Spanish midfielder.

THE ATHLETIC

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes said in-demand goalkeeper David Raya is "well within his rights to explore his options".

Timothy Castagne will be allowed to leave Leicester this summer if an appropriate offer comes in for the Belgium international.

England have approached Everton youngster Tom Cannon over a potential national team allegiance switch from the Republic of Ireland.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers is weighing up the biggest decision of his life after receiving a personal intervention from Dermot Desmond to lure him back to Celtic.

John McGinn believes Scotland can surge fearlessly towards Euro 2024 having developed a touch of on-pitch arrogance.

Aberdeen target Jay Idzes has insisted that he has still to make a decision on his future.

Enzo Maresca has been interviewed by Leicester about their vacant manager's position as he remains second favourite for the Celtic job.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are understood to be closing in on Atalanta striker Sam Lammers.

Rangers have reportedly been dealt a massive blow in their race to sign Bayern Munich star Malik Tillman on a permanent deal.

Glen Kamara has hinted he has played his final game for Rangers.