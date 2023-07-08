David De Gea leaves Man Utd: Spain international goalkeeper announces exit after failing to agree new deal

David De Gea has left Manchester United after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper leaves Old Trafford as a free agent after 12 seasons at the club.

De Gea revealed his exit on social media, writing: "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

De Gea's Man Utd career in numbers Games: 545

Premier League: One (2012-13)

FA Cup: One (2015-16)

EFL Cup: Two (2016-17, 2022-23)

Europa League: One (2016-17)

Community Shield: Three (2011, 2013, 2016)

Goals conceded: 590

Clean sheets: 190

League errors leading to goals: 17

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

"I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution - the biggest club in the world - was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.

"Now it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"It's been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think, from leaving Madrid as a young boy, we would achieve what we did together.

"Manchester will always be in my heart. Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We've seen it all."

Ten Hag: De Gea one of United's best

Erik ten Hag retained De Gea as his No 1 after arriving from Ajax last summer, with the goalkeeper earning the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Ten Hag said of the 32-year-old: "It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United.

"To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

"To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

"I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club.

"All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career."

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to make 545 appearances - the most by any goalkeeper in the club's history.

De Gea also broke Peter Schmeichel's United record for clean sheets last season and leaves Old Trafford with a total of 190 shutouts in all competitions.

The 45-cap Spain international won five major trophies during his 12 years with United, including the Premier League in 2013 and the Europa League in 2017.

Man Utd failed to make formal contract offer to De Gea

United spent several months in negotiations with De Gea over a new contract - but are understood to have not formally offered terms to the goalkeeper.

Sky Sports News reported last month that De Gea's future was in the balance and that both parties were exploring their options.

After much thought, both sides have now concluded the time is right to part company.

With Ten Hag now requiring a new No 1 United are looking at various options and are holding positive discussions with Inter Milan over signing Andre Onana.

A price for the Cameroon international is yet to be agreed but United are encouraged by his willingness to join.

Dean Henderson could also return to United as the No 1 following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, although Steve Cooper is keen to bring him back to the City Ground.

United are also exploring a deal for a No 2 and hold interest in Urawa Red Diamonds' Japanese international Zion Suzuki.

'Ruthless Ten Hag changed his mind on De Gea'

Andy Mitten, editor of the fanzine 'United We Stand', speaking to Sky Sports News:

"I would have been surprised he was leaving if you asked me in April. I was under the firm understanding he was staying at United.

"But his form at the end of the season was not good so I think the manager's changed his mind on his goalkeeper.

Image: Andre Onana of Inter Milan is a Manchester United target

"United have been actively pursuing a new No 1. A couple of days ago, David's situation wasn't clear. He may have stayed as a No 2.

"But it's been a pretty messy end. It usually is when players leave United and it's sad that it's like that.

"But, in time, United fans will remember him pretty fondly. A record number of games for a goalkeeper, four-time Player of the Year and there were times when he was the best United player by a distance.

"But last season there were more questions about him and it was clear that, if Ten Hag had been starting a team from scratch, he wouldn't have chosen De Gea.

"He's been decisive - you could call it ruthless - but I think United fans will wish De Gea well."

