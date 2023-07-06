Andre Onana: Manchester United, Inter Milan remain in talks over compromise for goalkeeper

Manchester United remain in dialogue with Inter Milan as they work to find a compromise over the fee for Andre Onana, which could be in the region of £45 million (€52.5m) inclusive of add-ons.

The Serie A side's total valuation for their goalkeeper is £51m (€60m) and their public stance is he will remain at the club unless that figure is met.

United's opening bid of £38.5m (€45m) was duly rejected but sources close to the player believe there is a desire from all parties to reach a resolution before Onana is due to report for Inter's pre-season on July 13.

The 27-year-old has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

Sky Sports News has been told that there is optimism a proposal of around £40m up front plus £5m in add-ons (€52.5m) could get a deal over the line.

United have been very strong on not bending their price points on targets this summer.

Onana's desire to join the club, plus his suitability for and understanding of Ten Hag's demands in the position, makes him their top goalkeeping target.

However, United continue to do due diligence on other options - Justin Bijlow, David Raya and Diogo Costa have been among them - in case common ground with Inter cannot be found.

'Goalkeeper and striker now priorities for Man Utd'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"It looks like Manchester United's two priority positions are goalkeeper and striker now. Where the goalkeeper situation sits on the priority list seems to be fluctuating nearly every single week with David De Gea's future so uncertain. He's obviously now out of contract but we've been told dialogue remains open between the club and De Gea over a new contract.

"But United, as any big club would do in that situation, are doing due diligence on other goalkeepers and they have made a move now for Inter Milan's Andre Onana. There is a gap in valuation though, with Inter understood to want around €60m (£51m).

"There is a feeling that a compromise can be struck but if it can't, United will look at alternatives to Onana while the De Gea situation is lurking in the background.

"As for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, a gap in valuation exists in that deal too, but United are continuing to work on it."

