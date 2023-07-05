Mason Mount: Manchester United sign England international from Chelsea for initial £55m on five-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The overall fee for England international midfielder Mount could rise to £60m depending on success and appearances over several seasons.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford that runs until the summer of 2028 and has the option to be extended by a further year.

Mount becomes United's first summer signing and the transfer brings his 18-year association with Chelsea, during which he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, to an end.

Image: Mason Mount has joined Manchester United from Chelsea on a five-year deal (Credit: Manchester United FC)

Mount, who will wear United's iconic No 7 shirt, said: "It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here.

"I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United."

Mount bid farewell to Chelsea fans in a social media video on Tuesday evening and leaves Stamford Bridge having scored 33 goals and providing 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

"We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.

"His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

"Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond."

United boss Erik ten Hag first bumped into Mount when he was Ajax head coach. On loan at Vitesse Arnhem, the-then 18-year-old's free-kick led to his side's third goal as they beat Ajax 3-2 in March 2018.

Ten Hag, then in charge of just his eighth game at Ajax, reportedly tried to sign Mount for the Dutch club on loan from Chelsea the following season. Fourteen goals and 10 assists in his first full campaign of senior football, largely from central midfield, had caught Ten Hag's attention.

Ten Hag has now got his man.

Image: Mount has swapped Chelsea for Manchester United

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

The deal, which is an initial £55m, is a good one for the club bearing in mind Chelsea's starting price point was £70m, but, more than that, Mount represents exactly what Ten Hag wants in the centre of the park.

Sky Sports News understands the manager arrived at United with 83 principles that he explained to staff and the squad - they ranged from a number of things like discipline and taking responsibility - but a large number of his laws circled what to do out of possession.

Mount, in this respect, ticks all the traits Ten Hag wants without the ball in terms of his pressing ability, work ethic, movement and orientation to help quick transitions. His habit of protecting the ball, versatility, two footedness, and comfort in being a creator also appealed.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"When you're a player coming through the ranks, it's not the same as someone who has been bought. If you're paying £50m for someone, they are an asset, so they get looked after.

"Mount has probably thought, 'why am I getting treated differently to everyone else, why am I not getting the money these other players are getting?' Let's remember, he was the best player in the team the year before last and won Player of the Year twice.

"I cannot believe only one club was after Mount. He's proven in the Premier League, before his injury last season he was nailed on to start for England and he was the best player in a good Chelsea team.

"If I supported Manchester United, I'd be more than happy with the signing. He gives you energy, gets on the ball, on the half-turn, looks forward all the time. The kid is a proper player, a special player."

'Mount departure an indictment of shambolic Chelsea'

Jonathan Liew of The Guardian told Sky Sports News:

"Manchester United are getting the better deal, for certain.

"The deal is an indictment of the chaos at Chelsea, the shambolic way the club has been run over the last 12 months. Chelsea are losing one of their homegrown stars, a hero of the club, one who has performed well for them, a real favourite with the fans.

"The fact they can't find a way to keep him, to build a team around him, says a lot about where Chelsea are, as does the fact he sees Manchester United as the more stable, long-term option.

"United are getting a player who is still young, who is an international, who can play lots of different roles and has incredible attitude and work-rate in attack and defence. Mount is a versatile player who Erik ten Hag will believe can take United to the next level."

