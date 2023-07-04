Man Utd's summer transfer plans analysed: Mason Mount ticks all Erik ten Hag's boxes | Forward line a priority

Only the formalities remain for Mason Mount to complete his move to Manchester United, with the midfielder currently undergoing his medical.

The deal, which is an initial £55m, is a good one for the club bearing in mind Chelsea's starting price point was £70m, but more than that, Mount represents exactly what Erik ten Hag wants in the centre of the park.

Sky Sports News understands the manager arrived at United with 83 principles that he explained to staff and the squad - they ranged from a number of things like discipline and taking responsibility - but a large number of his laws circled what to do out of possession.

Mount, in this respect, ticks all the traits Ten Hag wants without the ball in terms of his pressing ability, work ethic, movement and orientation to help quick transitions. His habit of protecting the ball, versatility, two footedness, and comfort in being a creator also appealed.

Mount opted for United over remaining at Chelsea or joining Liverpool due to the strong pitch Ten Hag, who has followed him closely since 2018, made to him.

The backroom and recruitment teams pulled together a video showing how Mount's playing style and Ten Hag's principles meshed, as well as how the 24-year-old could be the driver in midfield and advance the areas of his game that still need work under the Dutchman's coaching.

Mount was also encouraged by how much Ten Hag has managed to change at United in a short period of time during a turbulent off-pitch spell that has seen him navigate takeover uncertainty, as well as the issues with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood.

Mount is a key target almost over the line for United in a what is a hugely difficult summer for the recruitment team given uncertainty over the takeover situation and Financial Fair Play [FFP] regulations.

It is thought the club is working to a net spend of about £100m. When you factor in United wanting to strengthen their forward line and goalkeeping department in an inflated market, something has got to give or they will have to excel at an element they've struggled with in recent history - selling well to raise funds.

Fred is attracting interest from Fulham and could be a way to bank fees, while Dean Henderson is wanted by Nottingham Forest.

Focusing on the goalkeeping situation, David De Gea is out of contract, but the club have planned discussions with him when he returns from holiday.

United are crunching the numbers after talks with several targets to decide how best to allocate their budget while getting the right profile in. Do they go big on a forward or a new No 1? Is it possible to do both? What happens with De Gea will inform a lot.

United, and Ten Hag specifically, covet Andre Onana from Inter Milan and their CEO Beppe Marotta admitted they are waiting for a bid from United this week. Inter want around £43m for Onana plus add-ons. United have also made checks on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow having done due diligence on David Raya and Diogo Costa.

De Gea staying could offer a new long-term No 1 time to settle and adjust without overwhelming pressure or allow the club to focus on that area next season and go heavy for a forward.

We're told all options are on the table and in play, but United are aware they have to box smart and shrewdly given FFP regulations.

United's absolute priority has been enhancing their forward line. If the club had it their way, Harry Kane would be the reference point of their attack, significantly speeding up their designs on becoming title challengers.

However, Tottenham have maintained that the England captain is not for sale, and especially not to a Premier League rival. Bayern Munich have received encouragement from the player's camp and are trying to test Spurs' resolve, but United cannot afford a drawn-out saga - an expensive one at that - and have long been assessing other options.

They have held talks with Atalanta over Rasmus Hojlund but there is a considerable gap in valuations. If a compromise can be reached on his fee, United will press ahead, but they continue to work on a number of 'dynamic options' - including Randal Kolo Muani - in the interim, while keeping an eye on the Kane developments.

There has yet to be clear indication from the club on what will happen regarding Greenwood, who is attracting loan interest.

United are aware that while Mount is a coup, the official announcement of his signing will only be the tip of the tasks that lie ahead.

