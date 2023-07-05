Andre Onana: Inter Milan anticipating bid from Manchester United for goalkeeper

Sky Sports News has been told Inter Milan's asking price for Onana could be a stretch for Manchester United; United continue to look at alternatives and are still in talks with David De Gea over a new contract
Wednesday 5 July 2023 09:04, UK
Inter Milan are anticipating a first official bid from Manchester United for goalkeeper Andre Onana on Wednesday or Thursday, according to Sky in Italy.
United have a valuation for the player and Sky Sports News has been told Inter's asking price could be a stretch.
As a result, United continue to look at alternative targets within their budget.
However, manager Erik ten Hag remains interested in Onana, who helped Inter reach the Champions League final.
In the goalkeeper department, United are resuming talks with David De Gea about a new contract.
De Gea's contract expired on Friday June 30 at midnight but the 32-year-old is enjoying private time with his family in Spain and United will continue face-to-face discussions with the Spaniard in due course.
United have a variety of goalkeeping options for next season, even if talks with De Gea break down, with Dean Henderson returning from his loan at Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton's contract extended.
Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy:
Focusing on the goalkeeping situation, David De Gea is out of contract, but the club have planned discussions with him when he returns from holiday.
United are crunching the numbers after talks with several targets to decide how best to allocate their budget while getting the right profile in. Do they go big on a forward or a new No 1? Is it possible to do both? What happens with De Gea will inform a lot.
United, and Ten Hag specifically, covet Andre Onana from Inter Milan and their CEO Beppe Marotta admitted they are waiting for a bid from United this week. Inter want around £43m for Onana plus add-ons. United have also made checks on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow having done due diligence on David Raya and Diogo Costa.
De Gea staying could offer a new long-term No 1 time to settle and adjust without overwhelming pressure or allow the club to focus on that area next season and go heavy for a forward.
We're told all options are on the table and in play, but United are aware they have to box smart and shrewdly given FFP regulations.
Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.