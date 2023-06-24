Arsenal ready to make third Declan Rice bid | Gunners eye Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are ready to make a third bid for Declan Rice - and then carry on spending with a move for Romeo Lavia.

Aaron Ramsey has been a serial winner throughout his career - and he believes Mikel Arteta will help Arsenal win trophies again.

Eddie Nketiah is said to be concerned about his Arsenal future - with Kai Havertz on the verge of completing a transfer from Chelsea.

Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a surprise target for Bayern Munich, which could further open the door to Declan Rice moving to Manchester City.

Liverpool are keen on Danish talent Patrick Dorgu, but the Lecce teenager's agent has told him to stay in Italy to gain experience before moving to the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham believe Arsenal's third offer for their captain Declan Rice is imminent amid hope the transfer saga is reaching its conclusion.

Daniel Farke has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Leeds United following a meeting on Friday.

Newcastle have joined Marseille in the pursuit of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, with Manchester City and AC Milan also holding previous interest.

Kevin Pietersen has called on England captain Ben Stokes to press home England's advantage when they have one, and criticised his call to declare their first innings in the narrow Ashes defeat at Edgbaston.

Fabio Carvalho is set to complete a loan move to RB Leipzig next week after Liverpool rejected a £10m offer from the Bundesliga club for a permanent transfer.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has interest from the Premier League, has changed agents ahead of what could be a busy transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

Brighton are closing on another permanent transfer with Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen set to complete a move to the Amex.

Fulham have asked about Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos and are also keen on Fiorentina's Brazil defender Igor and centre-back David Hancko, who plays for Feyenoord.

Cardiff City will be able to sign players for fees again in January after their transfer embargo was reduced by one window.

Talks over a potential merger between Welsh regions Cardiff and Ospreys have taken place as British rugby union continues to battle financial hardship.

THE TIMES

Crystal Palace are considering trying to reappoint Roy Hodgson as their manager after deciding against Brendan Rodgers before he took charge of Celtic.

Chelsea remain in talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia over deals to sell defender Kalidou Koulibaly, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and winger Hakim Ziyech.

Leeds United will not appoint a new manager until their takeover by San Francisco 49ers Enterprises is completed, although chairman-in-waiting Paraag Marathe has held Zoom calls with 10 candidates already.

Arsenal's supporters trust has called on UEFA to give fans a say in the selection process of venues for club competition finals after criticism over hosting in Istanbul and Prague last season.

Newcastle United are looking into plans which would increase the capacity of St James' Park to 62,000 by redeveloping the East Stand.

THE SUN

Man City are eyeing up a move for Josko Gvardiol if Aymeric Laporte leaves this summer, according to reports.

Tottenham performance director Gretar Steinsson is set to leave the club just under a year after being appointed.

Marco Silva's head will not be turned by a megabucks offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan David wants to move to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on young MLS goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic,

Sandro Tonali will treble his current wage at AC Milan when he completes a move to Newcastle United on a contract worth around £150,000 per week.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to step up their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but might have to go beyond £45m for the England international.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri insists the decision to sack Darren Moore was not down to tension over a lack of signings.

West Ham are not expecting striker Gianluca Scamacca to leave the summer and are confident he will be a part of their pre-season trip to Australia after knee surgery.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are watching Gleison Bremer's situation at Juventus as they assess centre-back targets to bolster Ange Postecoglou's backline this summer.

Manchester United are not waiting for the ownership situation to be resolved before making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.

A lawsuit representing 169 former professional players accused rugby union authorities in the High Court on Friday of an "abject failure" in the sport's management of concussion protocols.

Ben Osborn is close to agreeing a contract extension with Sheffield United, while Jack Robinson and John Fleck are also in talks over fresh terms.

Luton Town are keeping an eye on Blackburn midfielder Lewis Travis as they build a squad for their first season in the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Jack Grealish may have inadvertently let slip about Declan Rice's transfer destination after he liked a funny video about West Ham and Manchester City on social media.

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus is thought to earn a good chunk more than the average Women's Super League footballer - despite just walking around in a dinosaur costume.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams 'absolutely loves' being at Elland Road but could still end up leaving for a Premier League club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino plans on using Christopher Nkunku alongside a more traditional striker with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez remaining his number one target to fill the role.

Liverpool appear to be in the market for a right-back this summer and have held initial talks over a deal for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, according to reports in Germany.

Chelsea's new link with Ligue 1 club Strasbourg could provide them with two cheap signings in striker Habib Diallo and midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Ryan Shawcross has returned to Stoke City to help coach the Championship club's youngsters.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australian star Marco Tilio as Brendan Rodgers ramped up his Parkhead recruitment drive.

Aziz Behich and Arnaud Djoum could quit Dundee United this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Queens Park have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich starlet and former Celtic youngster Barry Hepburn on loan.