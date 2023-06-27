Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in advanced talks to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with Kai Havertz deal close

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber, while Kai Havertz's move from Chelsea to the Gunners is close to completion.

Arsenal in advanced Timber talks

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ajax over the signing of Timber with a growing feeling the clubs are getting closer to an agreement on a price.

Personal terms on a long-term contract are not expected to be a problem with the player keen to join the north London club.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has two years left on his contract at Ajax.

Image: Jurrien Timber made 34 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax last season

Havertz set to complete £65m Arsenal move

Meanwhile, Havertz's move from Chelsea to Arsenal is close to completion with a formal announcement expected this week and it could even be made in the next 24 hours.

It is understood the Gunners will pay Chelsea £65m for the 24-year-old Germany international with Sky in Germany reporting that he has signed a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are understood to be satisfied with the deal as Havertz had made it clear he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

It spells the end of a three-year stint at Chelsea for Havertz, who secured his place in the club's history by scoring the goal that won them a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m but were looking to recoup a substantial portion of what they paid after an indifferent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Image: Having beaten Arsenal to last season's Premier League title, Manchester City are now hoping to pip them to Declan Rice's signature

Arsenal are still pushing to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice and remain in talks with the Hammers, who are expecting their London rivals to return with a third bid after having two previous offers rejected.

Arsenal had a club-record £90m bid - comprising a £75m fee and £15m in add-ons - turned down by their London rivals earlier this month after their opening offer thought to be worth £80m plus add-ons was also rejected.

Work now continues behind the scenes at the north London club over a new package. It is understood Arsenal are working to their own plan and any further bid will not be in response to what Manchester City are doing after the champions' own £90m bid was immediately rejected.

West Ham's valuation of Rice remains £120m, but it is understood the club would accept £100m plus a player.

Arsenal value Balogun at £50m | Interest remains in Xhaka and Partey

Image: Folarin Balogun is the current Ligue 1 top goalscorer with 14 goals in 20 games

Talks have also taken place between Arsenal and the representatives of striker Folarin Balogun over his future at Emirates Stadium.

Balogun wants regular first-team football after his successful loan spell at Reims last season where he scored 21 goals in Ligue 1.

It's thought the 21-year-old wants to make a permanent move away from Arsenal.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen remain optimistic over their persuit of Granit Xhaka

One source has told Sky Sports News Arsenal's valuation is £50m for a player who still has two years left on his contract.

Finally, Arsenal will consider departures in midfield once there is certainty on incomings.

Bayer Leverkusen remain optimistic they can get a deal done for Granit Xhaka, while Arsenal are aware of the interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia in Thomas Partey.

