Declan Rice: How does Arsenal's £105m bid for West Ham midfielder compare to most expensive in history?

We take a look at how Arsenal's £105m bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice compares to the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Jude Bellingham became the most expensive English player of all time when he made the £115m move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid earlier this month and, should Rice's move to the Emirates materialise, he will become the second most expensive ever, costing £5m more than the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

The £105m bid would also represent the second biggest single outlay for an English club, following Enzo Fernandez's £106.8m transfer from Benfica to Chelsea in January. It would also be only the third time a English club has paid over £100m for a player.

Crucially, for Arsenal fans, the move for Rice is a clear sign of intent, as the bid for Rice shatters the club's previous transfer record - £72m paid to Lille for Nicolas Pepe in 2019 - by £33m. Before Pepe, the north London club's most expensive signing was Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for £52.7m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth shares the latest Arsenal transfer news including the potential incomings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal's third bid, which was accepted on Wednesday night, breaks down as a £100m initial fee, plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Rice has been Arsenal's primary target this summer and the player's preferred destination is the Gunners.

City had a £90m offer rejected by West Ham on Tuesday after the Premier League champions bid £80m up front, plus £10m in add-ons for the England midfielder.

The Rice bids rejected so far... Arsenal's first offer - June 15: £80m plus add-ons

Arsenal's second offer - June 20: £90m (£75m plus £15m in add-ons)

Man City's first offer - June 26: £90m (£80m plus £10m in add-ons)

But Pep Guardiola's side have decided to not match or surpass Arsenal's £105m bid for Rice with the Gunners offering a £100m initial fee, plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Arsenal had a club-record £90m bid - comprising a £75m fee and £15m in add-ons - turned down by their London rivals earlier this month after their opening offer, thought to be worth £80m plus add-ons was also rejected.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew and The Times’ Tom Roddy discuss the latest transfer news around the race to secure Declan Rice by top clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

Neville: I would spend £50m to £60m on Rice

Speaking in March, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said Rice is only worth around £50m to £60m - around half of the current figure being discussed by West Ham and Arsenal.

"I love Declan Rice," Neville said. "Obviously, Declan knows the position, but when I look at world-class holding midfielders, and players of that type, because he doesn't score or assist enough goals, you're putting him into that category of more of a destroyer.

Image: Rice's ball-carrying ability is a major strength

"[Then], you've then got to be someone who I think is highly competent on the ball and linking play, and having that knowledge of the subtleties of getting on the ball from the back four.

"I personally feel, at this moment in time, that Declan needs to go and work under a different set-up, he needs to drive forward in his career, he needs to go and play at a different club.

Image: Rice was key on and off the ball on the left of West Ham's midfield

"I think there's a lot of growth, and a lot for Declan to do to get up to the levels of Casemiro, Rodri and players at the top of the game in those positions.

"But, for me, I wouldn't be spending £110m or £120m... I would spend £50m-£60m on Declan Rice, but I wouldn't spend the figures being reported."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Pearce believes Rice would find it difficult to turn down Manchester City

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.