Man Utd want Brighton's Moises Caicedo: Erik ten Hag's side to make contact over potential signing

Manchester United are expected to formally approach Brighton with regard to midfielder Moises Caicedo after making initial contact this week.

United have been on the search for a new midfielder already this summer, with a £55m bid for Chelsea's Mason Mount still on the table, but are now keen to explore the possibility of bringing Caicedo to Old Trafford.

They had also retained an interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but the 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension at the Italian side.

Caicedo was in fine form for Brighton throughout his first full season at the Amex Stadium, leading to a £70m rejected bid by Arsenal in January, and a transfer request on the same day - which was later rescinded.

This is not the first time United have considered in the 21-year-old. In January 2021, they pulled back on their interest in him when he was still playing for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle as a 19-year-old, days before he agreed to join Brighton.

Analysis: Is Man Utd's Caicedo interest genuine?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Manchester United have always had an interest in Moises Caicedo, but cynics will look at this in a different way and see them initially going for a Chelsea player, and because they can't get the deal that they want, the noises that are emanating about other targets involve someone that Chelsea are also after.

"That could be, maybe, to try to accelerate a Mason Mount deal on their terms. Or, we take it on face value, Mount will be out of the equation, and they'll go for Moises Caicedo."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright

"Graham Potter used him, successfully, as a left-sided No 8 at the start of the season following a transitional first year which included a loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot. But Roberto De Zerbi, Potter's successor, dropped him back to the base of midfield, even deploying him, at times, as a makeshift right-back.

"Caicedo excelled wherever required, starting 34 of Brighton's 38 Premier League games and playing a crucial role in the most successful season in the club's history, the statistics helping to underline the extent of his influence in and out of possession.

"As a ball-winner, he is among the very best in the division."

