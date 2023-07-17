Marcus Rashford: Manchester United reach agreement in principle over five-year deal with last season's top scorer

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year contract.

A deal until 2028 is in the final stages of negotiation and set to be signed by the England international, who rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United.

Rashford was rejuvenated under manager Erik ten Hag last season after a difficult 18 months and went on to be United's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is the first player to breach the 30-goal mark for United since Robin van Persie in the 2012/13 season.

Rashford's goals helped United secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League, which has helped convince him the club is on the right path under Ten Hag.

The United academy graduate has been at the club since he was seven.

Elsewhere at Old Trafford...

Maguire considering future after captaincy is taken away

Harry Maguire is considering his options after having the Manchester United captaincy taken away from him by Erik ten Hag.

Maguire is being closely monitored by clubs in the Premier League and abroad, with West Ham among those interested in the England international.

West Ham are thought to be exploring the option of either a loan or a permanent deal for the 30-year-old defender. However, the Hammers are aware wages could prove to be a problem if a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.

Broad agreement in place for Onana transfer

Man Utd have a broad agreement in place with Inter Milan over the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, with the player keen on a move to Old Trafford.

There is work to do to get the deal over the line as both clubs discuss the structure of the move. Onana has made it clear he wants to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

United remain hopeful a full agreement can be reached in time for Onana to play some part in the pre-season tour of the US, which runs until July 31.