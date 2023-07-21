Aston Villa transfer news: Moussa Diaby deal close to being agreed with Bayer Leverkusen

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 24-year-old France international, who scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions last season, had previously been of interest to Arsenal and Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands Leverkusen had been quoting as much as £88m for Diaby as recently as last summer.

Image: Pau Torres has been reunited with Unai Emery at Aston Villa

Villa have already signed defender Pau Torres from Villarreal and free agent midfielder Youri Tielemans after his exit from Leicester this summer.

It has been a summer of change at Villa Park with Monchi appointed as the new sporting director.

Monchi previously worked with head coach Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.