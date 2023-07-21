 Skip to content

Aston Villa transfer news: Moussa Diaby deal close to being agreed with Bayer Leverkusen

Moussa Diaby, a 24-year-old France international, would become Aston Villa's third major signing of the summer after Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans; Arsenal and Newcastle were interested in the winger previously; Monchi has arrived as new sporting director this summer

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Friday 21 July 2023 13:49, UK

Leverkusen&#39;s Moussa Diaby celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinals, second leg, soccer match between Union St. Gilloise and Leverkusen at Anderlecht Stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Image: Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby could be heading for the Premier League

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 24-year-old France international, who scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions last season, had previously been of interest to Arsenal and Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands Leverkusen had been quoting as much as £88m for Diaby as recently as last summer.

Pau Torres has been reunited with Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Image: Pau Torres has been reunited with Unai Emery at Aston Villa

Villa have already signed defender Pau Torres from Villarreal and free agent midfielder Youri Tielemans after his exit from Leicester this summer.

It has been a summer of change at Villa Park with Monchi appointed as the new sporting director.

Monchi previously worked with head coach Unai Emery at Sevilla.

