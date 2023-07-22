Aston Villa transfer news: Moussa Diaby moves to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old moves to Villa Park from an undisclosed fee and has already joined up with his new team-mates on the club's tour of USA.

Diaby, who scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions last season, had previously been of interest to Arsenal and Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands Leverkusen had been quoting as much as £88m for Diaby as recently as last summer.

The France international becomes Aston Villa's third summer signing.

Diaby has 10 senior France caps but was not part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar last year.

Having come up through the ranks at hometown club Paris St Germain, Diaby moved to Leverkusen in 2019. He scored 49 goals in 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side before completing his switch to Villa Park.

Villa completed the deal despite reported interest in Diaby from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and he will now form a vital part of a squad that will enter the Europa Conference League having finished seventh in the Premier League last year.

Villa have already signed defender Pau Torres from Villarreal and free agent midfielder Youri Tielemans after his exit from Leicester this summer.

Image: Pau Torres has been reunited with Unai Emery at Aston Villa

It has been a summer of change at Villa Park with Monchi appointed as the new sporting director.

Monchi previously worked with head coach Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Aston Villa's pre-season fixtures and results

July 15: Walsall 1-1 Aston Villa

Walsall 1-1 Aston Villa July 24: Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am (Lincoln Financial Field, USA)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am (Lincoln Financial Field, USA) July 27: Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am (Exploria Stadium, USA)

Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am (Exploria Stadium, USA) July 30: Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm (FexEx Field, USA)

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm (FexEx Field, USA) August 3: Lazio vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm (Bescot Stadium)

Lazio vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm (Bescot Stadium) August 5: Valencia vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm (Mestalla, Spain)

